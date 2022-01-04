Without a mask, a woman takes off her dress and ties it over her face to enter an ice cream parlor in Argentina; see video

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA — Prohibited from entering an ice cream parlor without a face-protection mask against Covid-19, a woman starred in an unusual moment in Mendoza, Argentina. This Saturday night, she took off the dress she was wearing with the intention of using it on her face as a mask. Watch a video of the moment:

In the images, it is possible to see that the woman enters the establishment already in her underwear, trying to tie the dress to her face. A family with a man and three young girls watch the scene with an incredulous expression and do not interfere. Later, the woman leaves the ice cream parlor without being able to attach her dress to her face.

According to the local newspaper Diario Mendoza, the employees of the ice cream parlor asked her to leave, the woman with a gesture, as shown by the camera, told her “don’t ask me for a mask, I’ll put it on”, raised her arms and left.

The video was recorded by security cameras at the facilities located in the commercial area of ​​the Godoy Cruz neighborhood.