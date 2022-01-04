Without Faustão and with Luciano Huck, Best of the Year has the worst boom in history · TV News

Without Fausto Silva and with Luciano Huck, the Best of the Year of 2021, shown this Sunday (2), experienced the worst rumbling in the history of Globo’s awards. On air from 5:24 pm to 8:29 pm, Domingão with Huck recorded 13.9 points and obtained a 26.5% share (share) in Greater São Paulo.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the ibope of the traditional Globo firm’s party surpassed the negative record of 15.8 points registered by the 2015 Melhores do Ano.

The 2019 awards at Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), the last edition presented by Fausto Silva, scored 18.5 points in Greater São Paulo. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was canceled in 2020.

On the air annually since 1995 — with the exception of 2020, the Best of the Year most viewed by the public was the 2017 edition, when the awarding of trophies scored an average of 20.4.

See below the audiences for Sunday, January 2, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.0
Holy Mass3.7
São Paulo antenna4.8
Small Business, Big Business7.0
Rural Globe9.2
Auto sport8.4
Spectacular sport7.0
Maximum Temperature: Transformers – The Last Knight9.0
Box Office Champions: Creed – Born to Fight10.9
Domingão com Huck – Best of the Year13.9
Fantastic17.5
Sunday Major: Momentum11.4
Cinemaço: Matrix5,6
Owl: I’m a spy3.8
Hour 14.0
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
Religious0.7
Track Record Kids3.6
Greater Cine: Spider-Man – Away from Home5.7
Faro time4.3
Spectacular Sunday7,8
Genesis in Concert (reprise)3.5
Chicago Fire1.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.7
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.4
walk on the road2.9
Always well2,3
SBT Sports2,3
Impressive News3.1
Nice Sunday5.8
eliana7.1
wheel to wheel6.8
Tele Seine6.3
Silvio Santos Program6.8
Free Cinema: Warcraft – The First Encounter of Two Worlds3.5
Lassie1.6
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.4
First Impact1.9

