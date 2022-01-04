Without Faustão and with Luciano Huck, Best of the Year has the worst boom in history · TV News

Without Fausto Silva and with Luciano Huck, the Best of the Year of 2021, shown this Sunday (2), experienced the worst rumbling in the history of Globo’s awards. On air from 5:24 pm to 8:29 pm, Domingão with Huck recorded 13.9 points and obtained a 26.5% share (share) in Greater São Paulo.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the ibope of the traditional Globo firm’s party surpassed the negative record of 15.8 points registered by the 2015 Melhores do Ano.

The 2019 awards at Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), the last edition presented by Fausto Silva, scored 18.5 points in Greater São Paulo. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was canceled in 2020.

On the air annually since 1995 — with the exception of 2020, the Best of the Year most viewed by the public was the 2017 edition, when the awarding of trophies scored an average of 20.4.

See below the audiences for Sunday, January 2, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.0 Holy Mass 3.7 São Paulo antenna 4.8 Small Business, Big Business 7.0 Rural Globe 9.2 Auto sport 8.4 Spectacular sport 7.0 Maximum Temperature: Transformers – The Last Knight 9.0 Box Office Champions: Creed – Born to Fight 10.9 Domingão com Huck – Best of the Year 13.9 Fantastic 17.5 Sunday Major: Momentum 11.4 Cinemaço: Matrix 5,6 Owl: I’m a spy 3.8 Hour 1 4.0 Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 Religious 0.7 Track Record Kids 3.6 Greater Cine: Spider-Man – Away from Home 5.7 Faro time 4.3 Spectacular Sunday 7,8 Genesis in Concert (reprise) 3.5 Chicago Fire 1.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.7 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.4 walk on the road 2.9 Always well 2,3 SBT Sports 2,3 Impressive News 3.1 Nice Sunday 5.8 eliana 7.1 wheel to wheel 6.8 Tele Seine 6.3 Silvio Santos Program 6.8 Free Cinema: Warcraft – The First Encounter of Two Worlds 3.5 Lassie 1.6 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.4 First Impact 1.9

Source: Broadcasters