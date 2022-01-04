Without warning, some of the first Xbox Game Pass games of 2022 have already started appearing.

It’s Game Pass day! We didn’t expect any additions to the service today, but we received as many new titles in the form of Gorogoa, Olija, The Pedestrian and Gears 5 GOTY Edition. You can find out more about them below.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft hasn’t commented on the first games for the Xbox Game Pass of the year yet, but some of the first games are already released as of now, and we have interesting titles already;

Here are the new games you can download with Game Pass today:

Gorogoa: console, PC, cloud

Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts. Gorogoa’s gameplay is totally original, made up of richly illustrated panels that players arrange and combine in creative ways to solve puzzles. Impeccably simple, but satisfyingly complex.

Olija: console, PC, cloud

Olija is a game about the mission of Faraday, a shipwrecked man trapped in the mysterious land of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways attempt to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands. Through adventurous exploration, narration and sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to from time to time. Inspired by bravado and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.

The Pedestrian: console, PC, cloud

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side scrolling puzzle platformer. You are the pedestrian! Enter a dynamic 3D world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles. You play by rearranging and reconnecting public boards to explore and advance through each surrounding environment.

Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition (GOTY)

From one of the most acclaimed gaming sagas, the renowned campaign and updated multiplayer, as well as the Crash-Hive Gears 5 expansion, are fully optimized for the Xbox Series X|S. Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition includes:

• The base game of Gears 5

• Halo Character Pack: Reach

• 30 days of Boost

• Expansion Gears 5: Beehive Detonator

That is, that graphics-beautiful expansion launched at the end of last year is now available to everyone, and before it was only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate folks.

Interested in any of these new Xbox Game Pass titles? Let us know in the comments.