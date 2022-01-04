Wolverhampton had a stunning performance against United, to win in the end and end a 41-year wait at Old Trafford

Wolverhampton have gone 41 years without beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League. It’s okay that the Lobos were out of the elite for long periods, but the fast had extended for ten games, since February 1980. A wait ended this Monday, with a brilliant performance by the team led by Bruno Lage. The Wolves were hungry in the field, after an interval of 15 days without acting due to the Covid-19 cases. The visitors’ first half would already be superior, with good saves by De Gea to avoid the worst. In the second stage, even with the improvement of United and a ball in the crossbar by Bruno Fernandes, the Wolves did not give up on the triumph. They won the thrilling victory by 1-0, with a goal by João Moutinho in the 42nd period. The result broke Ralf Rangnick’s invincibility ahead of the Red Devils.

The big news in the Manchester United lineup was the appearance of Phil Jones. The defender hadn’t played for the club for two years and replaced Harry Maguire in defence, alongside Raphaël Varane. At the front, Cristiano Ronaldo won the captain’s armband and came alongside Edinson Cavani, both armed by Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. Wolverhampton counted on the returns of Nélson Semedo and Francisco Trincão. The highlight was Rúben Neves and João Moutinho at the head of the area, as well as Raúl Jiménez in attack command. One of the best goalkeepers in this Premier League, José Sá was another security guard.

Whoever expected Wolverhampton in defense at Old Trafford was wrong. The Wolves made a great start to the game, taking the initiative and posting themselves on the offensive field. The midfielders gave control of the match to Bruno Lage’s team, which also took full advantage of the attacks from the sides. And soon the first chances began to appear, without the visitors skimping on submissions. David de Gea once again needed to prove his great form. The Spaniard firmly palmed a powerful shot from Daniel Podence and would fly to deflect a beautiful shot from Rúben Neves from the edge of the area, on the back of a corner kick. On the other side, except for a wasted counterattack by Sancho, United didn’t offer much.

Manchester United showed themselves exposed on the flanks and did not maintain long periods with the ball. Mason Greenwood was the one who provided a little more impetus to the Red Devils, but it took time for the first good chance to emerge. At 28, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in good condition on the second stick, but the cross came high. The final straight of the first half became a little more balanced, although the threat posed by Wolverhampton persisted. At 35, Raúl Jiménez headed with a lot of danger, even offside. The Wolves had a well-built game, while there seemed to be some anxiety among the Red Devils.

Given the needs, the second half started better for Manchester United. The Red Devils began to hit more passes and increased their pace. It still didn’t generate as many opportunities, but it was a more capable team. And the first change happened at 15 minutes, with a dose of surprise: Bruno Fernandes left the bench in place of Greenwood, when Cavani was expected to be replaced – which generated some dissatisfaction at Old Trafford. On the other side, Adama Traoré would come to Trincao’s post.

Manchester United’s improvement was visible, with the impact of Bruno Fernandes. At 22, in a throw-in in which Nemanja Matic escaped from the end line, the Portuguese appeared free in the area. He sent a blow and wasted the open shot by rattling the opposing crossbar. Soon after, in a foul charged by Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo deflected it into the net, but the goal was disallowed. And the midfielder would still hit a big shot for Ronaldo to fire at 24, in a hit next to the crossbar. Wolverhampton was much more porous in defense and had a hard time responding. A new scare would only come at 30, in a foul hit by Roman Saïss who slipped on the crossbar.

From this moment on, the game caught fire. Neither team seemed willing to give up the result and both acted vertically, with some balls stuck in the area. The defenses needed to keep an eye out. Marcus Rashford and Fábio Silva left the bench, giving their teams new options. However, the goal would come out even with one of the best on the field so far, at 42. And it was Wolverhampton. Adama Traoré took off to the end line and crossed to the middle of the area. The defense only partially separated and João Moutinho dominated the rebound with freedom. The veteran cocked the kick and the ball didn’t get as much force, but it was accurate to enter the corner. De Gea didn’t have a chance and only saw the shot come through. The vibe of the Wolves at the celebration was great, and with good reason.

After that, Manchester United couldn’t build up such consistent pressure, even with striker Anthony Elanga instead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wolverhampton kept its smart performance and knew how to spend the time, exchanging passes and catching the ball in the attacking field. Leander Dendoncker helped to close the team, in the position of the great Daniel Podence. It was only in additions that United returned to the Lobos area, without success. In the last breath, there was still a golden opportunity, in a free kick for Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder filled his foot, but José Sá made a great save and ensured the Wolves’ party.

Wolverhampton amends the third consecutive game without losing. Os Lobos climbs to eighth place, with 28 points added in 19 matches played. Manchester United is seventh, with 31 points from 19 matches. Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten record drops already with its dose of pressure, considering that the Red Devils are four points away from entering the G-4, albeit with one game in hand.