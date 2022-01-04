A woman was arrested in Italy after she confessed that she killed her own son, 2 years and six months old, drowned at sea in the city of Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples, last Sunday night (2).

According to local authorities, the 40-year-old Italian woman, identified as “AG”, claimed that she drowned the child because she believed she was mentally retarded, although there was no medical proof.

Based on preliminary investigations conducted by Carabineros in the region, she is accused of voluntary murder and will be taken to the Pozzuoli Women’s Prison.

The murder took place around 9 pm (local time), when the woman disappeared from her home. The husband even called the police to investigate his wife’s disappearance. Hours later, however, she was found at sea, off the coast of Torrese, with the baby in her arms.







Woman arrested after drowning 2-year-old son in Italy Photo: IPA

According to reports, the woman threw the child into the water and then tried to commit suicide, but was stopped by some people who were there. One of them dived into the sea to rescue the baby, who was taken to the coast, but did not survive despite the interventions.

The police took the baby’s mother to the Carabineros barracks, where she was interrogated by the prosecutor of Torre Annunziata, who, at the end of the interrogation, issued a decree of arrest against her.