Woman improvises dressed as a mask to enter an ice cream parlor

Without a covid-19 mask, a woman tried to walk into an ice cream parlor in Mendoza, Argentina, with a dress tied around her head to cover her face. The scene was recorded on the establishment’s security cameras and was replicated by the Diario Mendoza website.

Before opening the door to the ice cream parlor, the woman could already be seen only in a bikini and with her dress in her hand. After tying the garment over her face, an employee asked the woman to leave the area, according to Diario Mendoza.

In addition to the workers at the ice cream parlor, a family was being attended to at the time and seemed uncomfortable with the situation.

The correct use of masks

Despite the woman’s creativity, which caused a great repercussion in the video, improvised clothing is not an appropriate way to protect oneself or others in a closed environment, such as the Argentinean ice cream parlor.

Currently, public health experts recommend that high-security masks, such as PFF2 or KN95, be used, especially with the omicron variant spreading more strongly and with the clumps performed at the end of the year.

For now, the only ways to prevent the coronavirus are complete vaccination, use of masks and constant hand hygiene.

In Brazil, the use of masks is still required by local governments and city halls in most closed places, such as public transport, shopping malls and cinemas.