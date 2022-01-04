Woman wears dress as mask to enter ice cream parlor in Argentina

posted on 03/01/2022 7:19 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Diário Mendonza)

The Argentine summer started raising temperatures and moods. On the first day of the year, a woman took off her dress to tie over her face after being prevented from entering an ice cream parlor in Mendonza, Argentina, for not wearing a mask. Due to security protocols against covid-19, the accessory is a mandatory item to enter the establishment.

According to the local newspaper Mendonza Diary, the unusual scene was starred by a woman who was in a group of 11 people. All without masks. In the images released by the ice cream shop, it is possible to see the moment when a family of a man and three teenage girls choose the flavors of the ice cream and are surprised by the woman, who enters the establishment already in her underwear, trying to tie her dress to her face.

The video also shows the moment when the employees of the ice cream parlor ask the woman to leave the place. She protests: “don’t they ask me for a mask? I’ll put it on”. Then she raises her arms and leaves the store, leaving customers and employees incredulous and unresponsive.

The video was recorded by security cameras at the store where the event took place, located in the commercial area of ​​the Godoy Cruz neighborhood, in Mendonza, Argentina. Check out: