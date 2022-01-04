World Records Record 2.4 Million Covid Cases In 24 Hours | World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on World Records Record 2.4 Million Covid Cases In 24 Hours | World 6 Views

The world registered a record 2.4 million new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, driven by the United States, which for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic registered more than 1 million infected in just 1 day (1, 08 million).

It was also the first time that the world registered more than 2 million new cases (the previous record had been registered on December 30, 2021, when 1.95 million were registered). The data are from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

Despite the explosion in the number of infected due to the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, which is highly contagious, the number of deaths continues to fall.

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 around the world, the average of deaths in the last 7 days has fallen below 6,000 for the first time since October 2020. The record of deaths in 24 hours in the world remains on January 20, 2020: 18,062.

The day also marks the record for deaths in the United States (4,442) and also the day the country’s current president, Joe Biden, took over the White House. Currently, the US has recorded an average of 1,200 deaths a day.

But three people test positive for Covid-19 every second in the country, with New York once again the epicenter of the pandemic, and the explosion of new cases is already affecting the functioning of companies and public agencies in the United States. (see the video below).

Currently, a third of New York paramedics, 21% of police officers and 18% of firefighters are away with Covid-19. In the subway, two lines are closed because employees got sick.

Increase in Covid cases in the US affects the functioning of companies and public agencies

Increase in Covid cases in the US affects the functioning of companies and public agencies

VIDEOS: the latest international news

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia, China, UK, US and France say no one would win nuclear war

China, Russia, United Kingdom, United States and France have declared that an expansion of nuclear …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved