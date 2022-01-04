Xanddy from Harmonia do Samba gets stressed out with a fan and sends a direct message

Top Stories

Xanddy, husband of Carla Perez, has been very active on social media and thus answered a lot of questions from fans. Last Sunday (02), the singer of Harmonia do Samba left a serious and very unusual message..

As the famous are answering the question boxes a lot, with Xanddy it was no different. Between questioning about new clothes, vaccine and show, the singer also answered about relationship.

A fan asked Xanddy to give his opinion about the relationship between Maiara and Fernando Zor, country people who have a yo-yo relationship. The internet user wanted the Harmonia singer to give advice to fellow singers, but the response was totally unusual. “Let the lives of others”, said the singer seriously. See the video below.

On social media, the crowd was thrilled with the answer:

“This box of questions was the best thing that happened in recent times… that Hit nigga/People, xanddy boxes are the best/ Quite the truth my nobleman, Brazilian only cares a lot about the lives of his neighbors“So were some of the reviews.

Even Sorocaba, paired with Fernando, replied: “That’s the guy!!! … happy year friend“.

Xanddy’s play with wife

The singer is known beyond the swagger, for being an extremely good-humored person. In the hammocks, he played with his wife and sat near horns (insinuating a possible betrayal by Carla). The wife laughs and asks why Xanddy sat there.

Carla Perez has fun and responds on social media:

“The serenity in the eyes of someone who knows that the sharp edges are not his I LOVE YOU. And abusing you is my favorite hobby”, said the former dancer of “É o Tchan”.

