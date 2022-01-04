XP acquires minority stake in Suno

Guilherme Benchimol (XP), Tiago Reis (Suno) and Thiago Maffra (XP)

XP Inc. announced this Tuesday (4) the acquisition of a minority stake in the Suno Group, involving Suno Research, Suno Asset, among other content, data and analysis fronts on the financial market.

According to a statement, the partnership strengthens the offer of financial content and products, leveraging XP’s reach through its brands, which also include the platforms of Rico, Clear, IM+ and the Xpeed investment school.

As for Suno, the assessment is that the transaction will be strategic to accelerate its growth. The value or percentage of the acquisition was not disclosed.

“Partnering with one of the most exponents of content, analysis and management in the market opens the way to enhance the experience of investors from all platforms, with the objective of empowering and facilitating investor decision-making on all fronts”, he says Karel Luketic, partner and CEO of XP Inc, in a statement.

Founded in 2016, Suno produces free content, through reviews, news, books and courses, and paid content, such as reports, recommended portfolios and consulting. Last year, the company also launched its own independent asset manager, Suno Asset.

Altogether, Suno has about 280 employees and more than 150 thousand customers on its platforms. It also has an audience of over 12 million people on its portals and 6 million followers on its different social networks.

“Combining the proven market intelligence of Suno with the capillarity and distribution of XP Inc. will allow investors to have an unparalleled experience.”, says Tiago Reis, founder of Suno, in a note.

According to the statement, the governance established between the two companies guarantees Suno “complete independence in its performance on all fronts”.

The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent usual in this type of transaction.

