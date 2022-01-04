XP cuts Bradespar’s target price after dividend payout – Money Times

THE XP Investments cut the target share price of the bradespar (BRAP4) from BRL 37.50 to BRL 32.80 after incorporating the strong reduction in the company’s cash due to the payment of dividends to the shareholders at the end of last year and the distribution of shares of the OK (VALLEY3) via capital reduction.

On the other hand, the brokerage maintained the purchase recommendation, given the significant potential for appreciation of Vale.

“Even considering a curve of iron ore more conservative in the future (already incorporating risks involving the Chinese economy), we still see the mining company posting solid free cash flow and strong dividends in the coming years”, said Andre Vidal and Thales Carmo, in a report released this Monday (3) .

In XP’s assessment, Vale is discounted, traded at 3.3 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) for 2022, compared to 4.3 times for Australian peers.

Between Bradespar and Vale, XP indicated preference for the second name, which also won a purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$ 97.

