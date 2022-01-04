XP maintains buy recommendation for Bradespar (BRAP4) after distribution of earnings, but reduces target price

Correction: Bradespar’s target price was reduced from R$37.50 to R$32.80. The text below has been corrected.

XP analysts updated their estimates for Bradespar shares (BRAP4) after the distribution of earnings in late December.

Andre Vidal and Thales Carmo, analysts at the firm, maintained a purchase recommendation for Bradespar in a report, reducing the target price from BRL 37.50 to BRL 32.80 per asset, which configures an appreciation potential of 33.06 % compared to last Monday’s closing (3)

Analysts assess that this update incorporates the holding company’s lower cash levels due to the recent strong cash distribution.

The capital reduction was implemented on December 20, 2021, following the ratio of 0.332373453 share issued by Vale (VALE3) for each share issued by Bradespar. Additionally, dividends were paid in the amount of R$ 6.04 per share. As a result, the holding company had a net cash of R$291,441 (compared to R$4,578,380 before payment).

Additionally, XP states that it remains optimistic with Bradespar due to Vale’s significant upside potential. Finally, it maintains the fair 20% holding discount and therefore prefers Vale over Bradespar.

According to XP, the main risks for the investment thesis at Vale are those related to the recovery of demand in China. Even though the energy crisis in China has started to ease and restrictions on steel production are also gradually being eased, demand may not fully recover as construction projects come to completion and the pipeline of new projects slows.

Since November 2020, Vale has become a corporation (company without defined control) and Bradespar is no longer part of the control of the company. Since then, there has been speculation that the holding’s stake in Vale will decrease (learn more by clicking here). In the statement, Bradespar says that it distributed the shares to adjust the value of its share capital, “which proves excessive to its effective needs”, as it pointed out at the time.

