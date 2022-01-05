1-kilometer asteroid to approach Earth on January 18th

A large asteroid will be close to Earth on January 18th. The space rock is approximately 1 km long and will pass us at a safe distance of 1.93 million kilometers — roughly equivalent to about 5.15 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. our planet will take place at 6:51 pm, Brasília time.

Cataloged as (7482) 1994 PC1, the asteroid was discovered in 1994 by astronomer Robert McNaught. The last time it passed close to Earth was in 1933, at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers. Despite being a little closer at that time, there were also no collision risks. Now, the object will pass us at a speed of approximately 19.56 km/s.

Image of the asteroid during a passage across Earth in 1997. The rock appears in the middle as a bright trail, due to its apparent rapid movement (Image: Reproduction/Sormano Astronomical Observatory)

The (7482) 1994 PC1 is considered an S-type asteroid, formed mainly by silicates of iron and magnesium. In addition, he is also a member of the Apollo asteroid group, formed by space rocks close to Earth. This month’s brief visit will give astronomers a good opportunity to study it.

Today, with more than 40 years of asteroid observations carried out in recent years, it has been possible to establish the object’s orbit with precision — so much so that, due to its size and distance in its close passages to Earth, it has been classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid It is worth remembering that the distance between our planet and the rock during the passage is safe, so there is no risk of collision.

The pass of (7482) 1994 PC1 this month will be the closest in the next 200 years, but unfortunately the asteroid is not bright enough to be observed with the naked eye or binoculars. The good news is, if you have a telescope on hand, you should be able to see it moving across the night sky. Another option is to follow a live observation of the asteroid with The Virtual Telescope project on the 18th, starting at 5 pm (GMT).

Source: Science Alert, EarthSky, The Virtual Telescope