10 participants you don’t remember seeing on the show

The 22nd edition of the “BBB” starts this month and the public will follow the coexistence of new participants in the most guarded house in Brazil.

The program had more than 300 participants in the 21 editions shown by TV Globo. Over the years, many people are rarely remembered by fans of the show.

Tati Pink (BBB 5)

Tati was one of the highlights of the edition alongside Grazi Massafera and Jean Wyllys. She only left the reality show before the final weeks for facing Jean, friend and winner of “BBB 5”, in a double wall.

She was signed by the show “Zorra Total”, but did not remain on TV for long after “BBB”, even though she was remembered for her style and irreverence in the reality show.

Now 40 years old, she has three children and works as a digital influencer.

Juliana Alves (BBB 3)

Grazi Massafera was not the only one to leave the program and pursue an acting career on TV Globo. Many don’t remember, but Juliana Alves was among the participants of “BBB 3”.

The 39-year-old actress became leader in her edition and left the program in the fifth week of competition. The exit took place after a wall with the winner Dhomini Ferreira.

Juliana was part of the cast of “Salve-se Quem Puder”, soap opera recently aired by the network. She has also been in “Chocolate com Pimenta” (2003), “Duas Caras” (2007), “Caminho das Índias” (2009) and “Ti Ti Ti” (2010).

Cézar Lima (BBB 15)

Winner of the “BBB 15”, Cézar Lima does not usually appear on TV shows. In April 2021, he claimed to have all the prize money in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

“I fully invested the premium amount in private pension, investment funds linked to the stock market and I have a share in shares. Whenever I need it, I only withdraw dividends. The principal is all saved, thank God,” he explained.

Cézar has been married for four years and has a son. The family lives in Mato Grosso do Sul and works with soy plantations and cattle raising.

Bianca Jahara (BBB 8)

Bianca Jahara’s participation is rarely remembered by fans who followed “BBB 8”. But the real success came after the exit of reality.

The 42-year-old ex-BBB is a stylist for top celebrities in the music scene. Gloria Groove, Iza and Anitta are among the singers who have worked directly with Bianca.

She was the 5th eliminated from the program won by Rafael Ribeiro (Rafinha).

Natalia Nara (BBB 5)

Also known as Natália Prada, the model was not one of the main names of the “BBB 5”. She left the show on a wall with Jean Willys, winner of the reality show.

According to a conversation published by Diário do Nordeste, Natália became a singer, had two children — Noemi, 4 years old, and Noah, 9 months old — and left Fortaleza, Ceará, to live on the São Paulo coast.

During the interview, the former BBC says that she does not watch the program and, if she could go back in time, she would not participate.

Analy Rosa (BBB 7)

“BBB 7” was marked by the leading role of Diego Alemão, Fani Pacheco and Ísis Stefanelli. This contributed to Analy Rosa not being one of the figures most remembered by the public.

The ex-BBB lives in Blumenau and became a mother for the second time in 2020, with the birth of Davi. Theo (12 years old), the first child of today’s nutritionist (who works as a DJ at the time he was on the reality show) was born during his relationship with Alan Pierre, a participant in the same edition.

Caetano Zonaro (BBB 1)

It’s hard to remember the first deletion from the first edition of the BBB. Do you agree? The then model Caetano Zonaro is who occupies this “post”. Even with the quick passage through the program, he received invitations for advertising campaigns.

Caetano is the director and presenter of the magazine “Vitrine Fashion”, which also produces content for TV and the Internet.

“They say that men only mature after 50 years of age. I turned 59 and I think I matured much more than when I was 40. I felt more ‘soft'”, he said in January 2021 during an interview with Gshow.

Felipe Cobra (BBB 7)

Instructor Felipe Cobra is not usually remembered by the public, but he was much criticized when he was on the reality show. He made a blood pact with Alberto Cowboy and Daniel in the first few weeks of “BBB 7”.

Felipe is also a boxing and jiu-jitsu teacher today. The ex-BBB is used to sharing photos of his fights on social media.

Gustavo (BBB 6)

Gustavo lived in a monastery in Rio de Janeiro before joining “BBB 6”. The participation was marked by a resemblance to Viih Tube: the long periods without baths.

In 2012, the Ego website reported that Gustavo decided to live with an indigenous tribe in São Felix do Xingu, Pará. The ex-BBB was also a professor of English and philosophy in private schools.

Pedro Falcão (BBB 17)

The game presenter was one of the bets of “BBB” for the 17th edition. Pedro was already known among games and participated in E3 (international event related to electronic games).

Few people remember the presence of Pedro Falcão in the confinement. He left the reality on a wall with Marinalva and Emily, winner of the show.

Today, the 34-year-old journalist is also a streamer.