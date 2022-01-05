100 years since the death of a brave hero of Antarctica

Today, exactly 100 years ago, died one of the bravest and most heroic men of the 20th century: Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton, author of an almost unbelievable feat.

At the beginning of the last century, after having his boat locked in the ice of Antarctica — and determined to save his 27-man crew at any cost — Shackleton embarked on one of the most extraordinary crossings in history, crossing more than 1,400 kilometers of one of the seas. most dangerous in the world, with a simple little boat just over twenty feet long, in order to rescue them — a feat that has become eternalized as one of the most eloquent examples of heroism at sea in the world.

Image: Ernest Shackleton/Royal Geographical Society via Getty Images

But half a dozen years later, returning with a new expedition to the same place he was headed on that occasion, Shackleton died of a prosaic heart attack while resting in his boat.

It was January 5, 1922—exactly a century ago.

Date when historians and adventurers from around the world today pay homage to Ernest Shackleton.

hero for a failure

The ironic side of Shackleton’s life is that he only became a hero because of one failure: the imprisonment of his boat, the Endurance, by Antarctic ice, in 1914, when he intended to disembark for the first and first foot crossing of the Continent Ice cold.

With the boat hopelessly tied to the ice of the Weddell Sea, the result of a failure to plan the voyage, Shackleton ordered all his companions to abandon the Endurance, which failed to survive the Antarctic winter and sank ten months later.

Image: Getty Images

Shackleton and his men have not only survived the harsh Antarctic winter, when temperatures drop below minus 30 degrees Celsius and the days are as dark as the nights, but also, after more than a year in a makeshift camp, mounted on ice sheets , set off on a long walk in search of help, dragging the three Endurance lifeboats.

Image: Getty Images

left in search of help

When, however, it became clear that they would get nowhere in that icy, uninhabited wilderness, Shackleton made a decision as brave as it was desperate: he put one of the boats in the water and, with only five crew, set off to seek help on the distant Island. South Georgia, a tiny village frequented only by whale hunters, which he had passed through—and where, six years later, he himself would die, but not because of that crossing.

The rest of Shackleton’s crew stayed at a makeshift camp in Antarctica, under the promise that he would return to fetch them.

Image: Getty Images

And that’s what Shackleton did, after bittering the bread that the Devil kneaded in the sea that bathes Antarctica, in the company of those five also brave sailors.

an insane crossing

The crossing, guided only by a precarious sextant, an old navigation instrument, took place under constant negative temperatures, waves 20 meters high and winds, generally above 100 km/h.

Shackleton and his men spent days and nights drenched, trying to prevent the small boat from sinking and hoping to hit the island’s course, otherwise they would have the same end as the other crew left in Antarctica.

It was an insane crossing. But necessary.

after the sea, mountains

Then, on the 17th day of purgatory, Shackleton’s little boat touched the volcanic soil of South Georgia Island.

But on the opposite side of the village, which forced Shackleton and two other companions to spend days climbing the icy mountains of the island, since it was impossible to get around it with that little boat.

After so much suffering at sea, it was still necessary to climb and descend mountains covered with snow and ice.

Image: Royal Geographical Society via Getty Images

extraordinary rescue

When the three finally arrived, hungry and exhausted, at the fishing station of Grytviken — the same one where the explorer’s body would be buried, years later (see below) — Shackleton managed to get a boat to rescue his men, both those on the other side of the island and in distant Antarctica, which happened next.

It was thanks to this that, contrary to all predictions, the entire crew of Shackleton returned safely to England, where the explorer, despite the failure of the expedition, then announced a new attack on the Ice Continent, with another boat, the Quest — “Busca”, in Portuguese, a demonstration of his obstinacy.

Last trip

The objective of the new expedition was to carry out research and mapping of the Antarctic coast, which would help to pay the expenses and debts incurred by the explorer in the previous unsuccessful onslaught.

But Shackleton didn’t make it to Antarctica.

During the South Georgia Island stopover in the early days of January 1922, a heart attack struck the explorer as he rested in the cabin of his boat — the same one that, decades later, would be removed from the Quest and transported to a small museum in Athy, in County Kildare, Ireland, where Shackleton was born, and which his admirers can visit to this day.

Shackleton was then 48 years old. But an extraordinary track record.

The small boat used on that unimaginable journey now occupies a prominent place at the school where he studied, in Dulwich, on the outskirts of London, where it can also be visited.

buried on the island

Shackleton’s epic journey in search of the salvation of his followers is considered, to this day, to be one of the greatest examples of leadership and heroism in the United Kingdom, and one of the great stories of human resilience of the 20th century.

So, today, there will be two simple tributes to the explorer, on forgotten South Georgia Island, more than 1,500 kilometers off the Argentine coast, where the population is just a hundred people: one in the tiny Grytviken museum, which he recently created a virtual exhibition on Shackleton (click here to visit), another at the local cemetery, where he was buried at the request of his wife and three children.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another side would be even worse

If Shackleton hadn’t visited lonely South Georgia Island on his way to Antarctica on that expedition that would make him world-famous, he would certainly have chosen another route on that crossing in search of help.

And the fate of him and his men could have been the worst possible, because to reach the closest mainland to the Antarctic continent, it is first necessary to win a challenge from nature: the dreaded Cape Horn, in the extreme south of South America, considered the worst piece of sea on the planet — click here to find out why.

“I’ve been to hell once, but I’ve brought all my men back,” Shackleton said confidently as he embarked on what would become his last crossing. The one that now completes a century and in which only he has not returned home.