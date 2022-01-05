2000s Fever, BlackBerry Stops Mobile Support | Technology

Wikimedia Commons Fever in the 2000s, BlackBerry no longer supports mobile phones

Fever in the 2000s, BlackBerry announced that it will no longer support mobile phones as of this Tuesday (4). As a result, it will no longer be possible to make voice calls, send text messages, surf the internet or even call emergency services using the devices. The measure applies to BlackBerry systems 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10, and the tablet operating system BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier. Models with Android system should continue to work normally.

The new addition also affects customers with BlackBerry email addresses, who will need to migrate to other tools.

Founded in 1984, with the name of Research in Motion (RIM), BlackBerry was a pioneer in the field of smartphones and even launched devices that marked the public’s imagination, such as the BlackBerry 5810, BlackBerry 7210 and Pearl 8100. Famous for their With physical keyboards, cell phones were popular even among celebrities like Kim Kardashian and US President Barack Obama. In mid-2007 and 2008, however, the brand was losing strength as it competed with Apple and, later, with Google.

In 2013, BlackBerry tried to retake the market dispute with the launch of the BlackBerry Q10 and Z10, but was unsuccessful. That year, the latest version of its operating system was also released. Three years later, the company signed a partnership with the Chinese giant TCL, to manufacture devices with Android system. Productions, however, ended in 2020.

Last year, BlackBerry fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the BlackBerry 5G device, which was to be released by OnwardMobility. However, the smartphone never hit the market. Still, even with the delay, the company’s website still features a banner that says “coming in 2021”.