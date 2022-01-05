2022 Call of Duty Could Be Modern Warfare 2, Rumors Indicate

As expected, this year we should have another Call of Duty released and, according to rumors, the new game should be the continuation of Modern Warfare, series reboot released in 2019.

The information is from YouTuber Tom Henderson, who has a reputation for leaking accurate information from some games.

See the video below (in English).

According to Henderson, the campaign for the next Modern Warfare will show protagonists facing cartels in Latin America.

Additionally, maps and agents from the original Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer would return in the new game. In 2020, a remaster of Modern Warfare 2 was released for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The Modern Warfare series was “rebooted” in 2019 Image: Disclosure

A continuation of Modern Warfare from 2019 was already expected, because of the hook in the story left at the end of the game’s campaign, and how the Call of Duty development cycles, which last about three years, work.

The new Modern Warfare 2 is also being developed by the Infinity Ward studio, the same as the 2019 reboot. Neither the producer Activision nor the studio Infinity Ward have confirmed the existence of the game.

Currently, Activision, producer of Call of Duty, is experiencing one of its biggest crises. Learn more at the Game Trends podcast.

