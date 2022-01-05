2022 IPVA: see payment schedule in Minas Gerais – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG



The government of Minas released, this Tuesday (4), the calendar for the payment of the Tax on the Property of Motor Vehicles (IPVA) of 2022 in Minas Gerais. The tribute is due to be paid on March 21st.

According to the Secretary of State for Finance, other information related to the tax, such as the table of vehicle values, the agents accredited to make the payment, as well as the expected collection, will be made available by the end of the month. Also according to the folder, whoever manages to pay off the IPVA in a single quota will have a 3% discount. Drivers who managed to pay their debts on time in the years 2020 and 2021 will also get the 3% bonus through the “Bom Pagador” program.

Governor Romeu Zema called the postponement of the date to March, with a freeze on the IPVA value, “good news” for “people who are currently suffering from the famine”. Another reason mentioned by Zema is the payment of other commitments by families at the beginning of the year, such as property tax and school supplies.

See the calendar

END OF PLATE 1 AND 2

– Single quota/1st installment: March 21

– 2nd INSTALLMENT: April 25

– 3rd installment: May 25th

END OF PLATE 3 AND 4

– Single quota or 1st installment: March 22

– 2nd installment: April 26

– 3rd installment: May 26

END OF PLATE 5 AND 6

– Single quota or 1st installment: March 23

– 2nd installment: April 27

– 3rd installment: May 27

END OF PLATE 7 AND 8

– Single quota or 1st installment: March 24

– 2nd installment: April 28

– 3rd installment: May 30th

END OF PLATE 9 AND 0

– Single quota or 1st installment: March 25

– 2nd installment: April 29

– 3rd installment: May 31