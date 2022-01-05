“3 of Series A interested”

Striker Fernandinho should be one more to terminate with Guangzhou, which should go bankrupt with the unprecedented crisis of the giant Evergrande in the Asian world. Does it fit in Peixe together with Goulart?

The Santos fan is expecting reinforcements for the 2022 season in order to avoid the suffering of escaping relegation in the Brazilian Championship. President Andres Rueda, however, does not hide that the club’s financial situation is delicate and demands that Edu Dracena, head of the football department, be very careful to finalize such negotiations. So far, only defender Eduardo Bauermann and midfielder Bruno Oliveira have arrived.

Ricardo Goulart is excited about the fish offer. Free on the market after termination with Guangzhou Evergrande, at the end of 2021, the striker is negotiating directly with Dracena and the Alvinegro leaders to defend Santos in 2022. Fellow Lucas Musetti, the club’s sectorist at UOL Esporte, found that the Santos offer includes marketing actions and fixed salary.

“Santos offers what would be the club’s highest salary and wants Goulart as a poster boy for the sale of tokens. The 30-year-old player would receive part of the profit from these actions to increase his salaries”, informs Musetti in an article signed recently.

Goulart earned a millionaire salary in Guangzhou and agreed to reduce the amount to play in Peixe. Even so, the request is high for the financial situation – to be bigger than Marinho’s, it exceeds R$ 400 thousand. At the end of December, Fluminense gave up trying to hire the striker, who makes history at Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014 with the second Brazilian championship.

Another situation that can indirectly help Brazilian football is that another Goulart partner in Guangzhou is about to return – also forward Fernandinho. The club, which has Evergrande as its main shareholder, is on the brink of bankruptcy, which could make the naturalized Chinese player terminate his relationship and return to his home country. Santos could also be interested in a “combo”, could it be?

The portal “ÉGOOL” reported, on Tuesday (04), that Fernandinho “interests 3 Serie A clubs” in case of repatriation. It is worth stressing that so far Peixe has not consulted the staff of the 28-year-old former forward.