5 stocks that pay good dividends to invest in 2022

After a 2021 with record distribution of earnings by Brazilian companies (almost R$ 200 billion until September), analysts recommend some old acquaintances for those who want to earn with dividends in 2022 – but also include in the list non-traditional companies for this investment strategy.

THE InfoMoney he listened to analysts from different institutions and compiled a list of the most suitable stocks for those who want to follow a strategy focused on dividends in 2022. The list includes representatives from two sectors that are already quite traditional in the distribution of earnings – electricity and banks.

At the same time, it brings companies from segments that did very well last year and should continue to show good results: mining and oil.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too:

“It didn’t even cross our minds, at the beginning of 2021, to place Petrobras in a dividend portfolio”, says Pedro Serra, research manager at Ativa Investimentos, which projects a return with earnings close to 19% for the state-owned company this year. Check out some of the actions most cited by experts:

Sources: Victor Martins (Planner), Pedro Serra and Ilan Arbetman (Active), Pedro Galdi (Mirae), brokerage reports, Economatica

The recommendations for the year are practically in line with the recommended portfolios for January by 10 brokers. THE InfoMoney publishes a compilation of recommendations for the dividend-focused strategy every beginning of the month, selecting the most cited names. Check out:

Company ticker No. of recommendations Return in December Return in 2021 Taesa TAEE11 7 5.14% 22.31% OK VALLEY3 6 11.45% 4.86% Bradesco BBDC4 4 -2.23% -18.66% Copel CPLE6 4 4.89% 2.36% Isa Cteep TRPL4 4 5.08% 0.91% telephone VIVT3 4 -1.44% 11.84% Vibra Energy VBBR3 4 -1.08% 5.61%

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora and XP Investimentos, Economatica

Where To Invest 2022: Experts Explain What To Do With Your Money In Election Year In A Free Ebook!

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

See why analysts consider the shares of Taesa, Vale, Petrobras, Bradesco and Itaúsa the most indicated to pocket dividends this year:

Taesa, one of the largest private electricity transmission groups in Brazil, is a traditional payer of earnings and one of the most cited names by specialists on the subject.

“It is an excellent cash generator and indicators show that the company will still have strong results in 2022”, says Victor Martins, analyst at Planner Corretora. According to him, one of the operational highlights is the high profit margin measured by Ebitda (operating cash generation), normally above 80%.

“In addition to the company standing out in the distribution of dividends, it is worth remembering that the electricity sector is considered defensive, indicated for times of greater volatility on the stock market”, he says.

Last December, Taesa’s board of directors approved the payment of R$ 523 million to shareholders, an amount that positively surprised the Planner analyst. “We were projecting approximately R$410 million”.

Ilan Arbetman, an analyst at Ativa Investimentos, also highlights energy in terms of profit distribution to shareholders. “The group has older concessions and, as a result, about two-thirds of its revenues are linked to the IGP-M [índice de inflação], which shot in 2021.

Arbetman estimates a return on dividends (dividend yield) close to 10% for Taesa’s units in 2022.

The mining giant was one of the highlights in earnings in 2021 and appears in the list of most nominated for this year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Driven by the soaring price of iron ore – which reached the historic level of US$ 230 a ton in May last year – Vale paid R$ 40 billion in dividends in September alone, reaching the mark of R$ 73 billion in the nine months accumulated.

In a report, XP Investimentos states that the expressive value reaffirms its commitment to distributing the strong cash generated to shareholders, given the company’s low level of leverage. “Even considering a more conservative iron ore curve, we still see Vale (VALE3) showing solid free cash flow and strong dividends in the coming years.”

Based on XP’s calculations, Vale will pay a dividend yield minimum of 9% in 2022. “Additionally, considering the low leverage, we do not rule out potential extraordinary dividends”.

At Mirae Asset Corretora, analyst Pedro Galdi also believes that the mining company will continue as a good payer this year and highlights that, depending on the share price level, the yield can be in two digits.

The company should continue with positive results. I believe that it is not as strong as it was with ore at US$ 230, but with the price of the commodity at US$ 100, for example, and it has a cost of US$ 45, it will still have a good profit margin Pedro Galdi, analyst at Mirae Asset Corretora

In its analysis of Vale, XP considers, however, that investors should not only look at the payment of dividends when investing. It is important to consider that the company’s performance is closely related to the international prices of the commodities it produces, such as iron ore.

Petrobras (PETR4)

Recently, when they were selecting the companies that should stand out in terms of dividends, Ativa specialists chose Petrobras as a novelty, something they had not considered a year before. According to Serra, one of the main transformations in the company was greater discipline in relation to capital allocation, which improved shareholder returns.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Positive expectations also gained strength with the strategic plan disclosed by Petrobras for the period 2022 to 2026. In this interval, the state-owned company plans to distribute between US$ 60 billion and US$ 70 billion in earnings. The company also adopted as a criterion a minimum dividend of US$4 billion for years in which the average price of Brent oil exceeds US$40 a barrel.

The new plan also provides for quarterly dividends, with the possibility of extraordinary payments, regardless of the level of indebtedness. “In all distribution parameters, dividends cannot compromise the company’s financial sustainability in the short, medium and long term”, ponders the document.

One of the points of attention in relation to Petrobras, however, is the conduct of the fuel price policy and possible interference by the federal government.

Read too: Election in 2022 will not influence Petrobras’ pricing policy (PETR4), says CEO

In this regard, in the chapter on the long-term plan, which talks about “strengthening corporate governance”, the company cites some statutory provisions, including the following: “A case directed by the controller to assume obligations to serve the public interest under different conditions market, the federal government will have to compensate the company for the difference”.

Such forecast, cites Petrobras, can only be changed after deliberation at the general meeting of shareholders.

Bradesco (BBDC4)

At Bradesco, the second largest private bank in the country, one of the specialists’ attention focuses on the behavior of the credit portfolio and the performance of the insurance operation, which represents between 25% and 30% of the institution’s total profit, according to calculations by the Active.

“Such diversification gives the bank more resilience, earning money on different fronts and scenarios”, says the institution, in a report. “For the next few years, we expect a resumption in the issuance of premiums, which should benefit this segment [seguros]”.

Ativa also highlights that Bradesco has been seeking greater efficiency, investing in technology and reducing branches, in order to compete with the structure of digital banks. The brokerage estimates, in its models, that the institution will progressively improve its efficiency ratio over the next five years, reaching 44.5% by the end of 2026.

THE dividend yield projected for the institution is 6% in 2022.

Itaúsa is another name that already has the characteristic of being a “dividend role”, says Galdi, from Mirae, noting that approximately 95% of the holding’s result is derived from Itaú Unibanco.

Ágora Investimentos also cites the large exposure to the bank, but emphasizes that the company is increasingly diversifying, a move that could be accentuated by the sale of stakes in financial services companies or by exploring other segments. “As a reference, the company has been studying investments in energy distribution and agribusiness”, says the institution, in a report.

Still pending Senate approval and presidential sanction, the tax reform is another point to be monitored by Itaúsa investors, says Ágora. The bill approved by the Chamber provides that dividends (currently exempt from Income Tax) are taxed at 15% and that distributions of earnings via interest on equity are abolished.

According to the broker, the current version of the reform would have a positive impact on Itaúsa, since the end of interest on Itaú’s equity would reduce PIS/Cofins payments, which represent expenses between R$300 million to R$500 million per year – the largest expense accounted for by the holding, after personal expenses.

Where To Invest 2022: Experts Explain What To Do With Your Money In Election Year In A Free Ebook!