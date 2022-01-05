6 guidelines on suspected disease







Testing is essential for the proper diagnosis of covid-19 Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Holidays at the end of the year, the advance of the omicron variant around the world, records of new cases in several countries, the absence of a testing policy… These are some of the factors that raise suspicions that Brazil may be experiencing a “wave silent” of new coronavirus infections in early 2022.

To complete the picture, the Ministry of Health’s computer systems have not yet been 100% recovered from a hacker attack carried out in early December, which prevents more up-to-date analysis of the current pandemic scenario in the last three weeks.

Although the moving average of new covid-19 cases is still well below what was registered between March and June 2021, some places are already dealing with the increase in the arrival of patients with respiratory symptoms in health posts and emergency rooms in the last days.

But what to do if you have typical symptoms of the disease, such as fever, cough, runny nose, body pain, diarrhea or loss of smell and taste? Below are six basic guidelines to protect your health and the surrounding community.

1. Seek the diagnosis

Doctor José David Urbaez Brito, president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) of the Federal District, highlights the importance of testing to properly detect covid.

“Whenever you have symptoms of respiratory infection, such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, among others, it is essential to look for the correct diagnosis”, he emphasizes.

In this case, the ideal is to undergo an exam capable of detecting the coronavirus (or parts of it, such as genetic material), such as antigen tests or RT-PCR.

These methods are also indicated if you have had contact with someone who is suspicious or has been diagnosed with covid in the past 14 days.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, these tests still allow you to travel by plane and enter some establishments, in addition to being used in population studies and helping with infection control in places such as schools and jobs.

Antigen tests are a little less accurate, but usually give the result in 15 to 30 minutes. RT-PCR, on the other hand, is considered the gold standard for detecting the disease, but the report takes a few days to complete, according to the American CDC.





Antigen tests are available for a very low cost (or free of charge) in many countries around the world. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

If the result is negative (that is, you do not have covid), it is possible to resume activities, following basic care, such as using masks, avoiding agglomerations and taking the vaccine (if you have not completed the two- or three-dose regimen yet ).

Now, if the result is positive (which means you have covid), it is important to follow the basic guidelines detailed below.

2. Isolate

Coronavirus transmission occurs through droplets and aerosols of saliva, which leave the nose and mouth of an infected person and invade the organism of individuals who are in the same environment.

The best way to protect other people, therefore, is to avoid contact with them.

If you share a house with family and friends, it’s important that everyone wears good quality masks, especially when you’re close to them or in the same room — if possible, try to stay away from other residents and don’t share the same bathroom or personal effects. , such as cutlery, glasses and towels.





Ideally, the sick person should stay in a room that they won’t share with anyone else. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Currently, there is controversy over how long this withdrawal period should last among infected people. On Dec. 27, the US CDC changed guidance to require individuals with a covid to be isolated for only five days.

In other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Australia, the isolation period varies between seven to ten days, counted from the positive result of a test or the onset of symptoms.

Doctor Sylvia Lemos Hinrichsen, a biosafety consultant at SBI, understands that the current situation requires a certain amount of caution.

“With the advance of omicron and the increase in cases, it seems prudent to continue respecting this period of seven to ten days”, he assesses.

Urbaez Brito agrees. “The recommendation to remain in isolation for up to ten days remains standing, as long as on the ninth day you have no more symptoms.”

As the name suggests, isolation means not leaving the house for almost anything — the only exception is medical appointments or visits to the emergency room, if necessary.

3. Notify your nearby contacts

The third step on the list is to call or text the people you’ve interacted with during the 14 days prior to your positive covid diagnosis.

Most likely, you were already infected before you developed the initial symptoms (such as cough, sore throat, fever, malaise, and body ache). There is therefore a not inconsiderable risk that you may have passed the coronavirus on to these close contacts.

When you let them know that you have a covid, they can be more aware of the symptoms and get tested — if they also have the disease, they should isolate, which avoids creating new transmission chains in the community.

If you have children or are the guardian of a child or teenager who is with a covid, let the school know (if they are attending in-person classes) so that the rest of the class, teachers and staff are also aware and take care of each other.





Students and teachers need to be notified if any colleagues are covid. Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

It is also important to notify the head and the human resources department of the company where you work, especially if you had contact with any other employee in the days before the diagnosis.

“In the middle of a pandemic, informing close contacts after testing positive is a responsible and ethical attitude, because it allows people to plan and pay more attention to their own health”, says Hinrichsen.

4. Monitor the symptoms

Most of the time, initial covid discomforts, such as fever, cough, tiredness, sore throat, discomfort, and diarrhea, tend to improve over time.

Keep an eye on all symptoms during the isolation period and seek professional help if they worsen (or new and unexpected manifestations arise).

“This care is essential, even more when we think about the elderly or patients with comorbidities”, advises Hinrichsen.

“An individual over 60 years old with diarrhea, for example, can suffer dehydration or develop pneumonia due to the accumulation of secretions in the lungs very quickly”, completes the doctor.

If the possibility exists, the SBI consultant suggests that infected people have an oximeter at home.

This small device measures the amount (or saturation) of oxygen in the blood and can sound the early alarm of a pulmonary complication before more severe covid symptoms, such as shortness of breath, appear.

“The oxygen saturation must be above 95%. If the person sees that this number is at 98% and starts to drop to 97%, 96%, 95% and 94%, this is already a warning to look for a service health,” he says.

“In addition to performing the oximetry twice a day, it is necessary to seek the emergency room immediately if the patient with covid has a fever and very intense muscle pain, especially after the sixth or seventh day of onset of symptoms”, adds Urbaez Brito.

“In these cases, it is possible to carry out an intervention with oxygen and some medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs and therapies against thrombosis, which reduce the lethality rate”, complements the infectologist.

5. Rest and perfect your hydration

Specialists consulted by BBC News Brasil also demand a lot of attention with the advertisements of treatments and homemade recipes to “cure” covid — the vast majority of these interventions have not even been evaluated in scientific studies and are not recommended by national and international health agencies.

Some drugs raised to fame since the beginning of the pandemic as supposed “early treatments”, such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and nitazoxanide, have even been researched, but have not shown any effectiveness against the coronavirus.

Currently, there are antiviral drugs against covid approved in some countries, but they are not yet available in Brazil.

Given this scenario, the recommendation for anyone who tested positive in recent days and has mild symptoms is to rest and drink plenty of water.

“Intense hydration helps dilute cytokines [moléculas inflamatórias] and eliminate them through the kidneys”, teaches Urbaez Brito.





Keeping yourself well hydrated is one of the main precautions recommended for mild cases of covid. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

If you have a fever, body or headache pain, you can use over-the-counter medicine to alleviate these discomforts, as long as you don’t have any contraindications.

“The most common are paracetamol or dipyrone”, exemplifies the infectologist.

But it is imperative to see a doctor if these symptoms persist or worsen.

6. Get the vaccine after recovery

Immunizing agents are even indicated for those who have already had a covid, as they are a safe and effective way to stimulate the immune system and increase the level of antibodies.

But the application of the vaccine should not take place in individuals who tested positive recently: the Ministry of Health’s guidance is to count 30 days from the date of onset of symptoms (or the positive result of the test) to receive the dose then.





Vaccination is recommended even for those who have already had a covid. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“If I have the coronavirus, my immune system is working to get rid of that infection. As a result, it will not be as effective in producing antibodies after vaccination. That’s why it’s important to respect this one-month interval,” he explains Hinrichsen.

Let’s be clear: waiting this time is just extra care to maximize the immune system’s response and ensure maximum protection against new covid frames in the future.

And this recommendation is valid for any stage of the vaccination schedule: if the date has arrived for you to take the first, second or third dose and you have covid, wait the recommended time of 30 days before going to the health center.

