75 year old man falls from 30 meters in volcano in Hawaii and dies

A 75-year-old man died on Sunday, 2, after falling on the Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, considered the most dangerous in the USA. The information was released the following day by the US National Park Service in an official statement.







A lava fountain near the center of Halema crater erupts from Kilauea volcano that happened in September 2021 Patrick Handout USGSM/Reuters Photo: Patrick Handout / USGSM/Reuters

The family had reported the old man’s disappearance to the authorities. “After searching for the man in the darkness, National Park Service guards and Hawaii county firefighters located the man’s body about 30 meters below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna observation area on the summit of the volcano. Kilauea,” the department said, according to the People magazine website.

To retrieve the body, officers were helped by a helicopter. The case is under investigation. This was not the first occurrence involving accidents involving visitors approaching the volcano further than permitted. In 2019, a tourist fell about 20 meters into the volcano, as local media reported at the time. Park officials also reported that one man had climbed a rail to get a closer look at the volcano before it fell too.

In September of last year, Kilauea erupted, and since then, the site has received tourists at night, interested in seeing the lava glow, according to CBS News.

Local authorities urge visitors not to cross security barriers, “especially around the edges of dangerous and destabilized cliffs,” which could cause serious injury or death.