A man punches a foreigner in a hotel in Rio; see – News

A video circulating on social media shows a fight between a couple and a black man at the Hilton Hotel in Copacabana, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The three would be foreigners and spoke English.

According to witnesses, the confusion would have occurred after the woman complained about the hotel line, where the black man would have been attended first.

She attacks the guest by the hair. The aggressor is suspected of having offended the boy. In the confusion, the woman’s husband is hit with a punch and falls unconscious on the floor of the establishment.

After the punch, the woman keeps trying to attack the black man. Those who register the fight alert: “it’s all on camera”.

It is possible to see the security guards and other employees of the hotel located in the prime area of ​​the city trying to control those involved.

To R7, the Hilton hotel, where it happened, said it is aware of the leaked video and is cooperating with the police to investigate the case.

Until 10:30 am, the Civil and Military Police had not confirmed the trigger for the incident.

Through social networks, the black boy claimed that there was a security breach and that the white couple turned to the police lying about the situation. “They said I attacked them (…). The Hilton wouldn’t let me find the police, so I went and stayed on an Airbnb [empresa de aluguel de casas] which he had also rented,” he said.

Yes they came back with cops saying I attacked them waiting for hours outside the hotel with the police and @hilton I wanted to not encounter the police because I rented the venue for my NYE party — HL (@slyfoxnyc) January 3, 2022

See the video:

