‘A true miracle’: dog helps save injured and stranded mountain climber in Croatia’s mountains

CROATIA — A dog rescued an injured climber in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours before being rescued. The dog, named North, kept Croatian Grga Brkic warm after he fell while walking and was unable to move on Tuesday.

The accident happened when a group of three people went for a weekend hike in the Velebit mountain range, along the country’s Adriatic coast. The other two climbers lost sight of Brkic and then raised the alarm.

According to first responders, it was the eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute dog that helped keep the climber safe. The rescue service reported that the dog had curled itself around Brkic and warmed him during the high-altitude rescue mission.

After 13 hours of protecting its owner, a group of 27 rescuers finally reached the injured climber where he was being held, almost 1,800 meters above sea level. The rescue operation was considered to be of high difficulty. “The extremely technically and physically demanding action was further hampered by snow, ice, landslides and broken trees that blocked the trails,” reported Croatia’s Mountain Rescue Service.

“This puppy is a real miracle. The minutes and seconds before they arrived were very slow,” Brkic told Croatian media.

According to the climber, the dog himself was not hurt by the experience. Croatia’s Mountain Rescue Service, however, has warned against taking dogs for walks in difficult conditions, especially during the harsh winter when specialized climbing equipment is needed.

“The friendship and love between man and dog knows no limits. Due to a series of unfortunate circumstances, they walked down the slope together yesterday afternoon. North passed unharmed, but his friend, a young climber, was not so lucky. His faithfulness didn’t end with the arrival of the ransom, he was one of us guarding his man for 13 hours. With this example, we can all learn how to take care of each other.” Croatia’s Mountain Rescue Service reported in a note posted on social media.