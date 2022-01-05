Abel presses, and Palmeiras waits for an answer from Danilo Barbosa

Of all the absences from last year in the Palmeiras squad in the group’s re-presentation that takes place this Wednesday morning (5), at the Soccer Academy, at least one is deeply felt by coach Abel Ferreira, that of defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa .

The athlete’s relationship with Palmeiras ended on December 31st. Danilo Barbosa was on loan from Nice, France.

In the original agreement between the parties, Verdão had to communicate until the end of the year its intention to stay permanently with the steering wheel. The price agreed was 6.5 million euros (approximately R$40 million).

But Palmeiras has other plans. According to the LANCE! found out, the board does not want to spend so much money on a player who supposedly has not signed up. Danilo Barbosa played a total of 30 games and scored a goal during his time at Verdão.

The problem is that Danilo Barbosa gained the trust of Abel and his coaching staff. The player, for example, played in the two Copa Libertadores finals won by Verdão last year and in other club decisions under the command of the Portuguese coach.

Therefore, Abel demanded that Danilo Barbosa’s situation be resolved. And the departure of Palmeiras was to suggest a new loan contract. The French have yet to respond.

Danilo Barbosa is one of the absentees in this morning’s re-presentation from Palma. In addition to him, other Libertadores champions left the club, such as defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and forward Willian. Others, like forward Luiz Adriano, midfielder Lucas Lima and left-back Victor Luís, who still have a link with Verdão, are out of the plans.