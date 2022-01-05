Abel returns to work, monitors the Under-20 team and outlines Palmeiras’ first steps for the season

The boss came back and started the work. This Tuesday (4), coach Abel Ferreira began to draw up the planning for the season. After a period of vacation with his family in Portugal, the Palestinian commander got down to business and defined the first steps of Palmeiras in 2022. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

The first activity that Abel performed at the Academy was to watch the training of the U-20 team in Verdão. The Alviverde base team is about to make its debut for the Copa São Paulo, on Wednesday (5), it faces Assu, from Rio Grande do Norte, in Diadema, and the coach made a point of following the work, since the planning is integrate U-20 athletes for the Paulistão dispute.

In addition to being informed about what happens in the youth team, Abel also defined how the professional team will be re-presented, scheduled for this Wednesday (5). In a consensus decision between the technical committee and the Health and Performance Nucleus, it was determined that the squad will be divided into shifts, to carry out exams at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, to collect tests for Covid-19. The players will also undergo clinical and physical examinations, led by professionals from the Health and Performance Center, at the Soccer Academy.

Abel met with the club’s football summit to discuss plans for action in the market, as Palmeiras has its needs pointed out by the coach. In Alviverde’s agenda, a left-handed defender and a forward are the priorities to hire. For offense, Castellanos from New York City is the favorite. In the defensive sector, this Tuesday (4), the name of Marco Rojo, from Boca Juniors, emerged as a possibility.