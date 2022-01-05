Accused of theft, man has his hand cut off in Belo Horizonte

Abhishek Pratap 19 seconds ago News Comments Off on Accused of theft, man has his hand cut off in Belo Horizonte 0 Views

Cristiane Silva – State of Minas

posted on 01/05/2022 10:10 am

(credit: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA Press - 15/04/2020)


(credit: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA Press – 15/04/2020)

The police are looking for the men who cut off the hand of a 29-year-old young man last Tuesday night (01/04) in Bairro Engenho Nogueira, Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte.

The Military Police (PM) was called around 22:30 by the victim’s mother. Arriving at the address, they found the man lying on the ground with a cloth over his right hand. He said the limb had been amputated.

The police took the boy to Hospital João XXIII, in the Center-South region of the capital. On the way, he said that at least four men were involved in the crime and that he was wrongfully accused of stealing a cell phone.

Hospital João XXIII, administered by the Hospital Foundation of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), does not disclose the health status of patients.

The case was registered as a bodily injury and registered at the 3rd Precinct of Plantão Noroeste.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

75 year old man falls from 30 meters in volcano in Hawaii and dies

A 75-year-old man died on Sunday, 2, after falling on the Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved