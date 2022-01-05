Accused of theft, man has his hand cut off in Belo Horizonte

Cristiane Silva – State of Minas

(credit: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA Press – 15/04/2020)

The police are looking for the men who cut off the hand of a 29-year-old young man last Tuesday night (01/04) in Bairro Engenho Nogueira, Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte.

The Military Police (PM) was called around 22:30 by the victim’s mother. Arriving at the address, they found the man lying on the ground with a cloth over his right hand. He said the limb had been amputated.

The police took the boy to Hospital João XXIII, in the Center-South region of the capital. On the way, he said that at least four men were involved in the crime and that he was wrongfully accused of stealing a cell phone.

Hospital João XXIII, administered by the Hospital Foundation of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), does not disclose the health status of patients.

The case was registered as a bodily injury and registered at the 3rd Precinct of Plantão Noroeste.