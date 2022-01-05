Actor conquers author with rhyme and becomes Joy’s lover in Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Ruan Aguiar will enter A Place in the Sun next Tuesday (11) to play Joy’s lover (Lara Tremouroux) and make Ravi (Juan Aguiar) suffer with the betrayal. The actor says that the author Lícia Manzo wrote the character especially for him after hearing him rhyme in the corridors of Globo. “Destiny”, celebrates the interpreter of the graffiti artist and poet Damón. The artist still experienced financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to acting, the young man did slam – performative poetry recited as a rap – in the train cars of Rio de Janeiro. After an audition on the network, he showed his talent to his current scenemates and was spotted by the author.

“By chance, I ran into Lara Tremouroux and Juan Paiva at the Globo Studios food court. We stayed there talking for a while. And I started to declaim to them a slam I had made. In a few minutes, I saw a woman approach and ask me a few things. It was Lícia Manzo”, recalls the boy in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper.

The meeting changed Aguiar’s course. “She said she was going to write a role for me. I, who was waiting for the audition call, received one from Maurício Farias with this role. I think that the soap opera will feature two slam texts I wrote and another one by the author with me”, he celebrates. “Juan and Lara are wonderful people. And by chance, being there with them led me to this opportunity,” he adds.

The actor claims to have experienced financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic. He lives with his mother, the unemployed educator Tânia Bandeira, and his grandmother Necy in Madureira, in the suburb of Rio de Janeiro.

“I was without money for over a year. What I had ended in June 2020. I stayed until May 2021 receiving food basket donations from many people. Another very symbolic help was from a friend who sold teas to lose weight. She gave it to me. 40 products, and I would earn a commission. I went out on the street to give to people, I sold 35 and we managed to make our Christmas dinner last year,” he laments.

Arthur Aguiar’s brother

Ruan Aguiar is the brother of fellow actor Arthur Aguiar, whom the boy says he sees infrequently because of the distance. “He and I got closer when we made Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras [2018]. Because I live in Rio and he lives in São Paulo, coexistence is rarer. But I go to events like my niece’s birthday, for example,” delivers the artist, referring to Sophia, age three, the daughter of her relative with Mayra Cardi.

In addition to the actor, the young man is also the brother of Fausto, 40 years old, who has a degree in Administration and Information Technology, but works as an application driver.

reproduction/TV Globo

Ruan Aguiar characterized as Damón

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: