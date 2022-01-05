Actress suffers serious accident and breaks her neck while diving in a pool

The beginning of 2022 has not been easy for 23-year-old actress, singer and model Ali Simpson. The artist shared with fans the difficulties she has faced since the turn of the year, when she fractured her neck while diving into a shallow pool. The sister of musician Cody Simpson was taken to a hospital where, in addition to being immobilized for her injuries, she also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I dove into a shallow pool and hit my head on the bottom. On New Year’s Eve, I took x-rays, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging to discover that I have two serious fractures in my neck”, said the Australian woman. “No immediate surgery was needed. I was sent home with a stiff neck collar that I will be living on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the next four months.”

Ali Simpson RED Ali Simpson is 23 years oldInstagram/Reproduction Ali Simpson 3 She shared details of the rescue on social mediaInstagram/Reproduction Ali Simpson 2 Now Ali will spend four months of “sauce”Instagram/Reproduction 0

Ali also took the opportunity to thank the doctor for her help, her family, for taking care of her, and all the gifts she has received from fans. “I have a new life and I will be forever grateful that it wasn’t worse! Thanks to all my friends and family, constantly coping, cooking meals and sending kind gifts for me. And many thanks to all the paramedics and medical staff for helping me. That means more than you think.”

