Actress suffers serious accident and breaks her neck while diving in a pool

This Tuesday (4), Alli Simpson, 23, an Australian actress, singer and model, used social media to tell details about a serious accident she had in recent days. The artist fractured her neck while diving into a shallow pool right at the turn of the year. The sister of musician Cody Simpson was taken to a hospital where, in addition to being immobilized due to the injury, she also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I dove into a shallow pool and hit my head on the bottom. On New Year’s Eve, I had x-rays, CT and MRI scans to find that I have two serious fractures in my neck,” he said.

“No immediate surgery was needed. I was sent home with a stiff neck collar that I will be living in 24/7 for the next four months.” Alli Simpson

Alli also took the opportunity to thank the doctors for their help, her family, for taking care of her, and all the gifts she has received from fans. “I have a new life and will be forever grateful that it wasn’t worse! Thank you to all my friends and family, constantly fighting me, cooking meals and sending me kind gifts. And thank you to all the paramedics and medical staff for me help. That means more than you think,” he wrote.

foreign actresses lose their lives

Mexican actress Tania Mendoza was gunned down while waiting for her 11-year-old son to come out of soccer practice on Tuesday (12/14). The artist was known for starring in the film La Mera Reyna del Sur and, according to Hola magazine, was surprised by two men who arrived on a motorcycle and shot her several times, who died almost instantly. A day earlier, Verónica Forqué, a Spanish actress known for her work in Pedro Almodóvar’s films, was found dead at the age of 66.