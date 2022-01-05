Afghanistan: After US Withdrawal, Country Begins Year With Women At Risk, Millions Starving, Constant Threat From ISIS | World

At the same time, the new government is committed to rebuilding international relations and calling for an end to sanctions on the US and other countries.

“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is in nobody’s interest,” Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told The Associated Press on 13 December.

The situation of the population is considered so critical that the World Bank reported on December 10 that international donors had agreed to raise US$280 million to provide humanitarian assistance. Money from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go to UNICEF and the World Food Program, according to a statement.

Two days later, India shipped about two tons of medicine on a special flight, which returned to Kabul after transporting Indian and Afghan minority members to New Delhi. The Taliban thanked the donation and said it expects other countries to do the same.

The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) estimates that more than half of Afghanistan’s population lives below the poverty line, and food insecurity – which is lack of access to basic supplies of nutrition – is increasing, largely due to political, social and economic instability affecting entire communities.

The WFP says that at least 22.8 million people, out of a total population of nearly 35 million, are affected by food insecurity in the country, including the hundreds of thousands who have had to flee conflict since the beginning of this year.

2 of 6 Farishteh (right) and Shokriya (in their father’s arms) were sold to their future husbands’ families in Afghanistan. Photo taken on October 14, 2021 at Shamal Darya displaced persons camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis province. Child marriage has been practiced for centuries in Afghanistan, but war and poverty have led many families to resort to firm deals earlier and earlier in girls’ lives. — Photo: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP Farishteh (right) and Shokriya (in their father’s arms) were sold to their future husbands’ families in Afghanistan. Photo taken on October 14, 2021 at Shamal Darya displaced persons camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis province. Child marriage has been practiced for centuries in Afghanistan, but war and poverty have led many families to resort to firm deals earlier and earlier in girls’ lives. — Photo: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP

In some regions of the country, the situation is so dramatic that families even sell their children to survive. Mohammad Ibrahim, a resident of Kabul, for example, told Deutsche Welle that, with no other option to pay off a debt the family owed and have the house burnt down, he agreed to trade for his 7-year-old daughter.

Upon taking power, the Taliban promised that this time the treatment of women would be less rigid than when they ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, when they were prevented from working and studying and forced to wear burqas that covered them. completely their bodies, from head to toe. There was also the stoning of women accused of adultery.

A spokesman for the group even granted an interview to a journalist who did not wear a burka, in which he said that the women could work. Also in August, the Taliban also announced that they could study at universities, but away from men – mixed classes would be banned, as well as in primary and secondary schools.

Afghanistan: Understand the risks for women under the Taliban regime

In practice, however, the speech did not materialize. The group mandated that all women, except those in the public health sector, withdraw from work until “country security” improved.

The new government also replaced the Ministry of Women’s Affairs with the Ministry of Virtue, the same department responsible, until the early 2000s, for sending religious police into the streets to enforce a radical interpretation of Sharia law (Islamic law).

Afghanistan under the Taliban: Student dropout writes poem to other women

Two Afghan women who spoke to the g1 reported the barriers encountered in returning to schools. A headmistress of a school in Kabul said Taliban members were coming to the door and asking many questions, intimidating staff and students. The other said she was afraid to go out on the streets and send her daughter to classes.

Some girls resort to clandestine classes to continue learning as, according to a Deutsche Welle report, in some cities girls cannot attend school after sixth grade and in some areas older girls cannot sit with male students.

The BBC listened to female teachers and girls from 13 provinces, and in all of them, girls’ classes are suspended, despite Taliban promises that they would not be interrupted.

3 of 6 Woman wearing a burka walks by a window with images of models painted white in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 6 — Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva A woman wearing a burka walks by a window with images of models painted white in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 6 — Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva

Authorities previously avoided confirming that this was a total ban. However, in an interview with the BBC, acting deputy education minister, Abdul Hakim Hemat, confirmed that girls would not be allowed to attend secondary school until a new education policy is passed in the new year.

In November, the government announced that journalists and news anchors could only remain on the air if they wore a hijab – a kind of Islamic head scarf. Films and television dramas featuring women in the cast can no longer be shown on Afghan TV stations.

The Taliban’s latest announcement regarding women, in early December, finally appeared to be positive: the government issued a decree stating that “A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; to no one in exchange for peace… or to end animosity.”

In practice this means that a woman must consent to marry, that she cannot be forced to do so. In addition, widows must have their share of the deceased husband’s inheritance.

The question at this point is whether this will be yet another promise broken by the regime.

One of the Taliban’s cultural leaders, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said in an interview with Australian TV network SBS in August that women’s sport is “something inappropriate and unnecessary”.

As well as artists, many athletes have left the country, especially after the horrific death of the junior women’s volleyball player Mahjabin Hakimi, who was beheaded by extremists.

4 of 6 Afghan Women’s Soccer Team Captain and Player — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Captain and player of the Afghanistan Women’s Soccer Team — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The women’s soccer team, for example, created in 2007, managed to leave Afghanistan, accompanied by their families, with the support of the Australian government.

Another category of women extremely threatened were judges. In addition to facing the risks of Taliban members, they were also in danger because many of the men they convicted of serious crimes were released as the group moved across the country, opening prisons and letting prisoners escape.

Hundreds of them went into hiding and depended on international aid to get out of the country.

Seven of them came to Brazil, with humanitarian visas, accompanied by 14 relatives. To get here, they passed through Greece, after leaving absolutely everything they had behind.

Women form lifeline for Afghan judges who condemned Taliban

In an interview with Fantástico (see above), they said they are grateful that their daughters will be able to study and become Brazilian citizens, growing up in a safe place, different from the Afghan girls who stayed behind.

Threat from the Islamic State

5 of 6 Backpacks and belongings of Afghans outside the Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, the day after the Aug. 26 suicide bombings that killed dozens of people, including 13 American soldiers — Photo: Wakil Kohsar /AFP Backpacks and belongings of Afghans outside Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, a day after the Aug. 26 suicide bombings that killed dozens of people, including 13 American soldiers — Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP

As if the impositions of the Taliban government were not enough, the population still has to deal with the constant threat of another extremist group, the Islamic State-Khorasan (EI-K).

EI-K has claimed some of the most violent attacks of recent years in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The group has massacred civilians in both countries in mosques, shrines, squares and even hospitals, as well as carrying out attacks on Muslims from wards it considers heretics – in particular Shiites.

In August 2019, EI-K claimed responsibility for an attack on Shiites during a wedding in Kabul that left 91 dead.

Authorities suspect the group was responsible for an attack in May 2020 that shocked the world. Gunmen opened fire at the maternity hospital in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in Kabul. In it, 25 people died, including 16 mothers and newborns.

6 of 6 Wounded Afghans admitted to hospital in Kabul after the terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, on 26 August 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans crowding the Abbey gate and American soldiers carrying out the screening for flights from the country. — Photo: Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Wounded Afghans admitted to hospital in Kabul after the terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans crowding the Abbey gate and American soldiers triaging for the withdrawal flights from the country. — Photo: Mohammad Asif Khan/AP

The group also claimed the attack near the airport in Kabul during the American withdrawal in August of this year, which left dozens dead, among Afghan civilians and the US military.

In the provinces where it is present, EI-K has left deep marks. His men shot dead, decapitated, tortured and terrorized the villagers, leaving mines everywhere.

In addition to bombing and massacres, EI-Khorasan was unable to control any territory in the region and suffered heavy losses in Taliban and American military operations.

While the two groups are hard-line Sunni Islamic militants, they are also rivals and diverge on issues of religion and strategy. Each claims to represent the true banner of Jihad.

The differences have sparked bloody clashes, which the Taliban have generally emerged victorious from since 2019, when EI-Khorasan was unable to control territory as its parent group in the Middle East did.

In a sign of enmity among jihadist groups, ISIS communiqués refer to the Taliban as apostates.