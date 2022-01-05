After an agreement for sale, Botafogo consults Ferj and CBF to transfer rights to SAF

THE Botafogo consulted CBF and Ferj to transfer their sporting and contractual rights to the newly created SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) of the club. The information is from Rodrigo Mattos’ Blog, from “UOL”.

The measure is essential to conclude the negotiation of the sale of the club’s football to the American fund Eagle Holdins, owned by John Textor. The change must be completed before the start of the Carioca Championship, on January 26th.

Everything is being done based on the SAF Law. In practice, the players’ contracts and other properties are transferred to the club’s SAF, and the associative part retains its rights succeeded by the company. Changes need to happen outside of the competition period.

Another club already negotiated with an investor – in this case, Ronaldo Fenômeno – Cruzeiro was the first club to initiate this process. Botafogo, the blog adds, has already sent an email to Ferj to inquire about the transfer, and the entity is analyzing the request.

Botafogo positioned itself on the blog as follows on the subject: “Clube is taking all precautions and obligations in the legal sphere with CBF and FERJ”. Until the beginning of Carioca, two meetings are scheduled – of the Deliberative Council and the General Meeting – for the sale to be appreciated. Time is short.