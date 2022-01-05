After being discharged, Bolsonaro attacks Ivete: ‘The breast is over’

Shortly after being discharged from the Vila Nova Star hospital, where he was hospitalized in São Paulo, the president took advantage of a press conference to attack the Bahian singer Ivete Sangalo and the actor Zé de Abreu.

The former Globo is an outspoken critic of the Bolsonaro government. Ivete, on the other hand, who rarely manifests herself politically, encouraged a chorus with insults to the president during a concert in Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte, last week.

In a video, the singer appears dancing during the shouts of “Hey Bolsonaro, go take it in the ass”. At one point, she encourages fans to scream louder with taunts like “I haven’t heard” and “It’s low.”

“We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. When I entered the government, the limit for artists was R$ 10 million per year. I immediately went to R$1 million. Talking to Mario Frias now and we are going to move, in the next few days, to R$ 500 thousand. We want to serve that artist who is starting his career, and not bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo”, fired the head of the federal Executive.

“She (Ivete) is upset, Zé de Abreu is upset because that fat tit of theirs of taking up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law and defending the duty president is over,” said Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/GVPCZjRZHB — Jornal Correio (@correio24horas) January 5, 2022

“Is it over there [Ivete Sangalo] is upset, Zé de Abreu is upset because that fat tit of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law and defending the president on duty has ended. I don’t want them to defend me, I want them to speak the truth about me. We’ve done a lot,” he declared.