After Corinthians’ Vitinho, Vasco announces Raniel as 1st reinforcement for attack in 2022

Vasco officially announced the arrival of 25-year-old striker Raniel on loan from Santos

This Tuesday (4) the Vasco no announced only the signing of Vitinho, from Corinthians, as a reinforcement for the 2022 season. In addition to the midfielder, the Rio club made official a few minutes later the arrival of the striker Raniel, on loan from the saints.

The 25-year-old player is the first new contract for the sector, which has had important casualties in recent months, the main one being the departure of the Argentine striker German Cano.

revealed by Holy Cross, Raniel still had passages through cruise and São Paulo before being hired by Fish, in 2020. At the Santos club, he played 33 games and scored three goals in two seasons. The injuries made it difficult for the athlete to have a longer streak.

Complete the list of reinforcements already announced: the defenders Luis Canga and Anderson Conceição, the left-back edify, the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, the socks Vitinho and Isaac and the steering wheel Yuri Lara.

The Rio de Janeiro club re-presented itself this last Monday (3), at CT Moacyr Barbosa, for the start of the pre-season. However, due to the many cases of COVID-19 in the cast, including midfielder baby and goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, the coach Joe Ricardo so far there are only 17 players (including Vitinho and Raniel) for this first week of work in Rio de Janeiro.

Vasco debuts in Carioca Championship only at the end of the month, against the Round Round. The game, at first, will be played on January 26th.