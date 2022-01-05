After Globo, José de Abreu signs with streaming abroad | Column Fabia Oliveira

Living in Portugal, after a season living in New Zealand, José de Abreu already has new plans for his career. Currently released by TV Globo, the actor is about to sign a contract with streaming platforms abroad.

“I just left an online meeting with Globo’s management. They have preference. As I’m not scheduled for the next two soap operas at 9 pm, I’m free to sign contracts with streaming: one with a producer in Portugal and the other with a player from the USA, which runs until 2023”, he said.

Currently on air in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, on TV Globo, the actor is already cast in the Portuguese series ‘Os Esquecidos’. Set in East Timor, the production addresses the story of Portuguese people who were abandoned there by Salazar, during World War II.

Recently, José de Abreu became the center of a great controversy, after strong statements about the new internment of President Jair Bolsonaro. “What a pleasure it is to know that the son of a bitch is sick. He kills his people by omission and takes punishment back: let him explode in me,” wrote the actor about the ruler.

