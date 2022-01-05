After ‘Morbius’, can ‘Panic’ be DELAYED?

Yesterday, Sony Pictures confirmed the sixth postponement of ‘morbius‘, which would initially be released in July 2020 and now only debuts in April 1st.

It didn’t take long for our readers to despair over a possible postponement of ‘Panic‘, which arrives in national cinemas on the day January 13.

THE CinePOP contacted the Paramount Pictures, which CONFIRMED the premiere on the day January 13.

Are you looking forward to the movie?

Check out the new commercials for the movie and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Enjoy watching:

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett , from the praised terror ‘Bloody Wedding‘, are responsible for the direction.

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders has shocked the peaceful town of Woodsboro, a new assassin appropriates the Ghostface mask and begins stalking a group of teenagers to unearth secrets from the town’s deadly past, prompting Sidney Prescott return to unravel the mystery.

Panic | Important points to pay attention to in the first trailer – including a theory that could change the franchise

The cast counts on the return of Snow Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and marley shellton, in addition to introducing newcomers Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison.