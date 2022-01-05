Aging healthy: time to draw the new map of life – Health

At 94, retired engineer Luiz Carlos França Domingues demonstrates what the French call “joie de vivre”, the joy of living that many researchers on healthy aging point out as one of the secrets for a long, productive and happy life.

Every morning, he jumps out of bed early, eats a light meal and, despite his children’s concerns, drives his own car to the Sport Club Pinheiros, at the Jardim Europa, west of São Paulo. Don’t miss pilates classes. “I want to live because of the serotonin that brings me well-being”, he says. “For me, exercise is a daily necessity and involves an aesthetic feeling. I like the elegance, posture, coordination of movements. I think this is all very beautiful.”

In a few years, finding nearly active and independent centenarians like Domingues will no longer be a surprise. Half of the children who are now 5 years old could reach 100 years old in United States and in other developed countries. And this has a chance of becoming the newborn norm by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Center for Longevity at Stanford University.

In three decades, almost 30% of the Brazilian population will be elderly, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). An index three times higher than in 2010. In order for the aging experience to be satisfactory, there is a lot to learn from examples such as Domingues’. At 1.65 meters and 64 kilos, he has maintained the weight for 68 years. Widowed for nine years, lives alone and is in good general health.

Genetics contribute to longevity – the paternal grandparents are over 90 and the brother died just before his century – but the retired person also reaps the rewards of decades of healthy eating. And to avoid smoking, alcoholic beverages and sedentary lifestyle. “To age well, it’s just a matter of doing the basics and having a happy marriage like I did.”

Domingues does not feel pain or suffer from osteoporosis. “I never had a back problem. This is a lack of exercise and having strong abdominal muscles”, he says. “I sunbathe while I read the Estadão by the pool. Want a better recipe for bones?”

Attending several seniors groups, he thinks it is important to maintain an active social life. He regrets when he sees elderly people who do not leave the house. “They get cranky, dumbing down with the TV remote in their hand and saying that in their time things were different,” he says. “Our time is now.”

A new life

Thanks to advances in science and medical resources, living more decades with quality will be possible, but is the world ready for centenarians? Not exactly, according to Professor Laura Carstensen, director of the Stanford University Longevity Center.

“Our culture has evolved around lives half that long,” she says. “That doesn’t work anymore. We need to create social norms that accommodate much longer trajectories.”

Over the past three years, the team led by Laura has created recommendations gathered in The New Map of Life report. The text suggests changes in education, careers and life transitions so that they are compatible with existences of a century or more.

Modern life has a problem with rhythm, the study points out. The 40-year-old age group is a period full of professional demands and family care. A stressful phase, especially for women, who bear a disproportionate burden of household chores and care for dependents.

Meanwhile, most seniors find themselves without sufficient activity, purpose, connection or income to live well in the many years ahead. If they were not expelled from the job market at an early age, these mature professionals could continue to contribute to the generation of wealth.

“Age diversity is a positive network. The speed, strength and enthusiasm of young people, combined with the emotional intelligence and wisdom prevalent among older people, create possibilities for families, communities and workplaces that didn’t exist before,” the report notes.

healthy

The big change in the profile of the Brazilian population should take place in 2030, when the country will have more people aged 60 and over than children and adolescents aged 14 years. Brazil needs to create conditions for this population to be respected and actively participate in society.

An important step is to fight the myths surrounding the aging process. “The elderly don’t live badly. It is necessary to demystify this”, guarantees professor Yeda Duarte, from Faculty of Public Health, University of São Paulo (USP).

“It’s not true that those who get old get sick”, he adds. “The elderly can have diseases, but if they are controlled, they have an absolutely normal life.” As coordinator of the Health, Well-being and Aging (Sabe) study, a survey that has followed more than a thousand elderly people in São Paulo since 2000, Yeda is well aware of the challenges of this age group. The sample was adjusted to represent the reality of more than 1.8 million elderly people living in São Paulo.

“A little less than 25% of the elderly population of São Paulo and Brazil has some functional limitation”, says Yeda. According to her, the vast majority are autonomous, independent and contribute to a lot at home, rather than being dependent on care. “In the pandemic, many families were able to survive thanks to the elderly”, he explains. “The children lost their jobs and were supported by their pensions and pensions.”

Although most elderly people are healthy, it is necessary to ensure adequate care for the quarter of the population that is not. These people need caregivers and other long-term resources, but there are few public policies and municipal programs for this. São Paulo and Belo Horizonte offer caregivers in the public system, but these programs are an exception in the country.

“It’s no use for people to live for more than 100 years if we don’t create conditions for them to live with quality,” says Yeda. In this aspect, Brazil needs to evolve a lot, but in the individual sphere there is a set of attitudes and choices that favor healthy aging.

Motivation

From midlife onwards, many people experience a general reassessment of their goals under new circumstances. Other goals and functions arise in relation to the family (divorce or remarriage), work (change of company, unemployment or retirement), the community (change of address, volunteer work, new social circles) and health.

“Through aging, motivation is a key factor for successful behavior change,” stress psychologist Jutta Heckhausen, a professor at the University of California, and colleagues in an article recently published in the Journals of Gerontology, of the American Society of Gerontology .

According to the work, the reasons for the change and the way people want to make it are highly variable. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on individual identification of short and long-term goals to facilitate the adoption of new behaviors and achieve the expected results.

“It is necessary to reassess what is really important in life, the sense of purpose or priorities”, emphasize the authors. “If there’s a general decline in energy and vitality, for example, it might be possible to find satisfaction in an occupation related to skills but not as demanding or one that consumes fewer hours of work.”

new mission

When she reached maturity, publicist Adriana Vilhena Townson, 58, who worked ten hours a day, took a strategic break. “I immersed myself in general self-knowledge. I analyzed my roots, I went to therapy, I took care of my soul. I was looking for a mission”, he says.

While doing work for a 95-year-old patient who spoke four languages, had a doctorate in Germany and suffered from Alzheimer’s, Adriana received a great lesson for the next few decades. “With her I learned to contemplate and live in the present moment”, she says. New needs and goals surfaced. “Today, my goal is to follow my mission”, he says. “I’ve always been very empathetic, but I understood the value of noticing others.”

Adriana intends to return to the corporate world, as long as she can see meaning in her new job. At the same time, she is enrolled in a mature modeling agency. “I took pictures to mark my moment of fullness. Today, I feel very good about myself, given what I want”, says Adriana.

As a 50+ model, she dreams of running a campaign with mature women. “It is necessary to trigger the movement of fullness of these women. It needs to be a mass movement so that, in this age group, they realize that they can be full and accomplished”, he believes. For new matures like Adriana, what matters is what we live in the present and what we project positively for the future. A good way to get well to 100 or as far as nature allows.

Mature professional will need adequate working conditions

Over a lifetime of 100 years, it will be normal to work for six decades, say researchers at the Stanford University Longevity Center in The New Map of Life report. For the sake of those who will live in this new world, working conditions must be redesigned.

One of the changes suggested by the report would be to allow professionals to increase or decrease working hours throughout their careers. A couple who have just had children should, for example, be able to cut their hours by a period. And later go back to full time.

Another suggested change is to invest in the learning of future centenarians. Formal education should not remain concentrated in the first two decades of life, as it is today, and there would need to be options for continuous improvement.

The way of life suggested by the report is far from accessible to most. It is easier to reach the conditions for healthy aging if you are not short of money. Another reason to create conditions for mature ones to remain active and productive for more decades.

how to live better