Airplane propeller breaks in flight and pierces passenger cabin – Prism

Airlink’s Jetstream JS-41 turboprop, registration ZS-NRJ, which was on a charter flight from Johannesburg and was approaching Venetia Mine, in the northeast of the country, on Tuesday (3), collided with a bird moments before landing.

The impact occurred on the right propeller.

But, contrary to what happens in frequent cases of bird strikeand, clash with birds, when the consequences are material and fauna damage, this time the incident was much more serious.

The collision resulted in the breakage of one of the five blades of the propeller, which, upon detaching, was thrown into the plane.

The piece of metal penetrated the fuselage and landed on the seats opposite, further damaging a window.

Amazingly no passengers were hit.

The aircraft — according to the Aviation Herald — continued to a safe landing.

The airline confirmed the incident on Tuesday (4) with a note:

“Yesterday, an Airlink Jetstream 41 aircraft operating on a private charter flight hit a large bird upon landing at Venetia aerodrome. None of the passengers or crew were injured, although the aircraft sustained substantial damage.”

500 kilometers from Johannesburg, the Venetia Mine is South Africa’s largest diamond producer.

Located in the province of Limpopo, the mine is responsible for a large part of the local economy and receives charter flights, such as Airlink, a company with frequent flights to South African cities and countries in the south of the continent, such as Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia.