Aline Mineiro says Léo Lins also kissed the tourist from the video in AL

Aline Mineiro, 30, commented on the video in which she appears kissing a woman in Maceió while her ex-boyfriend, Léo Lins, 39, watches the scene. On Instagram, the ex-Fazenda reaffirmed that the two are no longer together and let slip that the comedian also “stayed” with the same tourist afterwards.

“You saw the images circulating that I was hooking up with a girl, he was on the side, then he hooked up with the girl too… For those who don’t know, our relationship is open to women. I’m bisexual, so I don’t have a problem none to speak of,” she said.

The video of the moment was published by blogger Mércia Poderosa and circulated on social networks.

“Léo and I dated for three years, we built a lot together, we have friendships, we are partners, we like to travel, we always got along well… But at the moment, as much as we’re out together, we’re not dating. I don’t know what will be tomorrow, if we’re going to decide to show up together again tomorrow, dating… I don’t know. [juntos]” she continued.

Aline Mineiro entered “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) dating the comedian. The relationship was always open for the ex-Panicat to stay with other women. She even had an affair with Dayane Mello, as well as kissing Medrado and Sthe. However, Léo Lins didn’t like his girlfriend’s approach to MC Gui and decided to end their relationship.