Aline Mineiro talks about returning to Léo Lins after being caught at a party | famous

Even after announcing the termination, Aline Mineiro and Léo Lins continue to see each other and even traveled to the same place. Recently a video in which the ex-The farm encouraged the ex to kiss a friend, gained repercussion on social networks and another moment when she kissed a girl in front of the comedian. To explain herself, the ex-Panicat spoke on Instagram Stories talking about her relationship with the comedian.

To begin with, internet users noticed that Léo Lins and Aline spent the turn of the year together. Unwittingly, Sandra, mother of Rico Melquiades – winner of A Fazenda 13, was the one who spontaneously filmed the two together. However, the public did not miss anything and noticed this meeting. In a video released by Leo Dias, the two stayed at the event, but so far had not commented on the matter.

Also, in another bust, the brunette was seen encouraging her ex to kiss a woman at a party during the trip. In the images of the bust, Léo was beside Aline and she holds the comedian’s face to kiss the influencer Talita Andrade. Just this weekend, the ex-Panicat who had a relationship with Dayane Mello in A Fazenda, was seen staying with a woman in the presence of the ex.

After the supposed reconciliation of the two, Aline decided to speak out and explain to the fans what was going on, after all, they had broken up after the reality show, in which Leo was hurt by videos in which MC Gui and the famous were very close, according to the public. Despite being together on the trip, this afternoon, the brunette explained that she is not dating him.

Continues after advertising

“I came here to explain things to those who like me, who accompany me and who cheer, about me and Léo”, he began. “You saw the images circulating that I was hooking up with a girl next to him, then she hooked up with a girl too. For those who don’t know – I think the majority who followed it know, that our relationship is open to women. I’m bisexual, so I don’t have any problem talking about it”, added.

“But there are a lot of people asking why he was here on New Year’s, he’s here. So, Léo and I dated for three years, we built a lot together. We are friends, we are partners, we like to travel, we always got along well. But at the moment, as much as we’re on outings together, we’re not dating”, Aline pointed out.

“I don’t know what will be tomorrow, if we’re going to decide to appear together again dating, I don’t know. But for now we are not. Just to give you a position”, finished the former participant of the reality of Record TV. In recent days a matter involving the two has taken over the internet. During one of his Stand Up shows, Léo Lins let out a “joke” in bad taste, which revolted internet users.

“I had to wait for Aline to leave and come back. I was traveling, doing a show. Needed to find her, talk, eye to eye, punch in the rib. When she arrived at my house, I left DJ Ivis playing, so she could be aware of what’s going on”, he declared. The comment made Internet users feel better, after all DJ Ivis was arrested, accused of assaulting his ex-wife, Pâmella Holanda.