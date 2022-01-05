Alvo do Flamengo asks to leave the club and negotiates with Rubro-Negro

After hiring coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo moves in the market to strengthen the squad for the 2022 season. One of the club’s targets is a goalkeeper. That’s because the new coach adopts a style of play in which the goalkeeper participates a lot with his feet.

Unsurprisingly, Flamengo became interested in Agustín Marchesín, the Porto goalkeeper that Marcos Braz and Spindel saw at Estádio do Dragão, when they watched Jorge Jesus’ Benfica game against the home team, in Portugal. But the case was new on Tuesday (4).

Despite Portuguese news reporting that Porto does not want to sell the player, Germán García, Argentine journalist for “TyCSports”, says that a departure could happen. That’s because Marchesín would have asked to leave the Portuguese.

According to the journalist, the archer has already communicated his decision to the coach. In addition, Germán also says that Flamengo is negotiating with the player for a coming from the Argentine. For now, the only red-black signing was coach Paulo Sousa, in addition to full-back Santiago Ocampo, who arrives at the base.

Currently, the Argentine’s contract with the Portuguese runs until 2023. If Porto refuses to sell the athlete to Flamengo or another team for an amount below the fine, Rubro-Negro would have to pay around 6 million euros (R $39 million), which is equivalent to the penalty for termination of the current contract, according to the “transfermarkt”.

Idol of the Portuguese club, Marchesín joined the team in 2019 after standing out in América de Mexico. The player cost about 4.5 million euros to Portuguese coffers. At the age of 33, he won the 2020 Portuguese Championship, the 2020 Portugal Cup and the Portugal Super Cup in 2021.

In addition to Braz and Spindel liking what they saw in Portugal, another factor that could be decisive is the style of play of Flamengo’s new coach. It is already known that the Portuguese want a goalkeeper who knows how to play with his feet, and Hugo Souza, one of those quoted for the vacancy of Diego Alves, had problems with this type of move.

In the Copa do Brasil 2020, for example, Hugo Souza had a mistake in the small area that resulted in a goal by São Paulo, which eliminated Flamengo from the competition. And despite being better than Hugo with his feet, Diego Alves has also starred in his moments of mistakes with his feet, showing a probable hiring of a new archer for the team.

