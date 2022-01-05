AMD Launches Radeon RX 6500XT at 6nm for Desktops

Card serves the entry-level market in 1080p/high

AMD unveiled a new graphics card at its virtual conference at CES 2022. In addition to announcements for CPUs as well as notebooks, the company has brought something new to the entry-level gamer segment. The AMD Radeon RX 6500XT was announced, manufactured in a new 6-nanometer process and based on the RDNA 2 technology used in the RX 6000 family of cards.

The board has an operating frequency of 2.6GHz and comes equipped with 16 Compute Units, also bringing 16 Ray Accelerators for Ray Tracing processing and 16MB of Infinity Cache. Its focus is on being an upgrade over popular models like the Radeon RX 570 and against the GeForce GTX 1650, being an option to play 1080p in high quality.

As we are talking about an entry board, with less structures to render the game, the board is optimized to use the resource of the FidelityFX Super Resolution (AMD FSR), bringing a 1080p gameplay up to 80fps and with performance gains of almost 50%.

Cards based on the new graphics chip will be available on the market from January 19th, with a suggested launch price of US$199.

