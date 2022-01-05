AMD Ryzen 7000 arrives in the second half with DDR5, PCIe5 and new socket AM5

Lisa Su’s announcement at CES 2022 confirmed leaks

CES 2022 started today, January 4th, and we’ve already had the presentations of the AMD, Intel and Nvidia. In the case of OMG, the company headed by muse Su (as many call it in the comments), announced its next line Ryzen, with forecast to arrive in the second semester.

Ryzen 7000 come here, hello, hello, hello

the new family of Ryzen 7000 processors will mark the debut of Zen architecture 4 and, as already speculated, the process of fitting into the AM5 socket like LGA (Land Grid Array), as well as the rival Intel. There will be 1,718 connection points with the pins, which will now be in the motherboard. But even with the change in the installation of the pins and in the heatsink of the processor, the coolers for AM4 will remain compatible in this new generation. Good news to update a generation of OMG for the most recent.

Manufactured in the 5nm process, the new CPU for desktop gives OMG will have support for 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories, going head-to-head with its rival Intel, which brought these same technologies in its Alder Lake CPUs, launched in November.

the look of processor shown by CEO Lisa Su is identical to the renderings done by leaker Executable Fix last year. Who followed the live coverage of the Adrenaline you can remember the comments of other spectators concerned about pouring thermal grease into the gaps. But don’t worry, it’s just a good pass.



AMD original and leaker rendering. Ugly or beautiful? This discussion stays with you. Source: Executable Fix/Twitter, Playback/AMD.

Despite the novelty, some answers are still lacking, such as the 3D V-Cache in the family Ryzen 7000 and…

And the integrated graphics, huh?

The only rumor that wasn’t confirmed in the presentation was the introduction of built-in graphics by default in the Ryzen 7000 processors. According to leaks, the CPUs code-named Raphael will have iGPU based on RDNA 2.

