Ana Beatriz Nogueira reflects on the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis

Ana Beatriz Nogueira was at her best years – according to the actress herself – when she was diagnosed with a mild form of multiple sclerosis, in 2009. The confirmation took place during the recording of “Caminho das Indias” and while also directing a concert with the singer Zelia Duncan. Currently, the artist takes the treatment seriously and says that she even forgets about her own condition.

Even though everything is fine nowadays, the discovery of the health problem shook Ana Beatriz. “That had been one of the happiest years of my life, in all departments. And I received the diagnosis. Until I understood that berimbau is not a flute, you suffer. It was a suffering for lack of information. People are frightened by the name, but sclerosis means inflammation. It’s a cognitive disease, but I’m obedient to the treatment”, he guarantees, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

The actress explains at what stage her illness is: “After the initial cognitive bouts, I had nothing in these 12 years. (…) I became faster. It brought me an urge not to waste time on nonsense”.

I miss the cinema

In the chat, Ana Beatriz Nogueira also reveals that she lacks good movie invitations. Her last work on the big screen was in 2006’s “Mulheres do Brasil”. “I didn’t abandon cinema, the cinema that abandoned me (laughs). I did a lot of special participation, which the director later took out, and took it out of his mind, of course. But I stopped doing it for lack of interesting invitations”, he assumes.