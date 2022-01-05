Ana Beatriz Nogueira says that the diagnosis changed her life: ‘I saw the urgency of not wasting time with nonsense’

In the nearly two hours on the phone for this interview, Ana Beatriz Nogueira only changed her tone and changed her (contagious) good mood when asked about the cancellation of her play at Teatro dos Quatro, where a new season of “One day less” would come out this week. Instead, the show premieres on Saturday at Teatro Petra Gold, in Leblon, the venue that hosted the first season in 2019. The change took place at the initiative of the actress, who did not agree with the direction of the space at Gávea when hosting a session of autographs for the book “Against the corruption system”, by former judge and former minister Sergio Moro.

“I get sore, I’m sorry. It’s just that I remember the poster [de Moro no teatro] — says the 55-year-old actress, with a career of 35, on TV with the amusing swindler Elenice from “Um Lugar ao Sol”. “It would have canceled a thousand times. I’ve dreamed my whole life of stepping on that stage. The theater claims that the relationship is commercial, that it needs to rent the space, but are you going to rent it to the group that dismantled culture in Brazil? I decided not to. No fight. Just as they have the right to rent, I have the right to cancel. When one doesn’t want to, two don’t fight.

Adaptation of one of the last short stories published by Clarice Lispector, “Um dia a Menos”, directed by Leonardo Netto, is about a woman who has difficulty getting through the day in the absence of Augusta, her maid, facing the monotony of her life with a certain melancholy and seeking answers about his own existence. The director says that the work gained further reading due to the pandemic

— It’s simple because it’s a solo, there’s almost no stage, there’s little movement from Ana. We have an armchair, a small table with a lamp, she almost doesn’t get up. But it is complex because what is being said is very hard and profound – says Netto, taking the opportunity to praise his partner in the project. — She IS one of the greatest actresses in the country. Her delivery is what fascinates me the most. What you propose she does, there is no discussion. It’s a dream for any director.

Dedication to the profession meant that, in 2020, with cultural spaces closed because of the pandemic, the actress was one of the first to bet on online shows, creating the Teatro Já project, at Petra Gold.

international award

The actress took her first steps in theater in the early 1980s, the same period in which she started working in TV, and won the spotlight by winning the award for best actress at the Berlin Festival for “Vera” (1986), by Sérgio Toledo . Since her debut in the miniseries “Santa Marta Fabril SA”, in 1984, on Manchete, she has participated in dozens of serials, such as “O Rei do Gado”, “Anjo mau” and “Celebrity”. In 2009, at age 42, during the recording of “Caminho das Índias”, while also directing a concert by singer Zélia Duncan, she was diagnosed with a mild form of multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease. Today, however, faced with treatment followed to the letter, the actress says that she lives very well and that she sometimes forgets her own condition.

“That had been one of the happiest years of my life, in every department. And I got the diagnosis. Until you understand that berimbau is not a flute, you suffer. It was a suffering for lack of information. People are scared by the name, but sclerosis means inflammation. It’s a cognitive disease, but I’m obedient to treatment. After initial cognitive bouts, in these 12 years I have had nothing – says the actress, adding that the diagnosis gave her another way of looking at life. “I got faster.” It brought me an urge not to waste time with nonsense.

The success of her character Elenice, from “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Ana Beatriz credits the text by Lícia Manzo — “It’s all there” — with whom she’s been a friend since her adolescence. The author says that, young, she and the actress had plans together.

— We always had a secret dream of being fitness. I remember that, at the age of 17, we used to go to Barra in the morning with that project of being healthy, swimming in the sea, sunbathing. These projects lasted two weeks [risos]. We are still friends today. She, a kind of endangered person. Aimed at the theater, for the stage, and that I admire a lot. She doesn’t wait for it to happen, she is always producing, doing interesting projects. She is one of the greatest Brazilian actresses of all time — says Manzo.

While she enjoys the success with Elenice in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Ana Beatriz Nogueira doesn’t lose sight of theatre, an old passion. In the pandemic, his pioneering bet on online shows made a difference. In July 2020, she created, at Teatro Petra Gold, Teatro Já, which exhibited virtually, until November of the same year, 17 plays and 15 shows with income donated to professionals in the sector.

“I was quarantining in Araras. That lack of practicing the profession hit me. I asked Petra Gold if they would give me a space to invent a story, a schedule. And they were wonderful. I told us to do something beneficent, for all the technicians, and some actors. I called them one by one — she remembers that, in addition, she promoted another series of shows in her own living room, in Gávea, where she has a stage. —They say I’m godmother of many plays.

Now, some of these shows that were born in the Teatro Já project are being staged open to the public. This is the case of “Romeu & Julieta (and Rosalina)”, by Gustavo Pinheiro, which premieres Saturday at Teatro das Artes, with Julia Rabello and directed by Fernando Philbert, and tells the story of a little-known character in Shakespeare’s text, with whom the protagonist was in love.

—We did a month at Petra Gold. It was cool because we had people from all over the world watching, and that’s really cool — says Pinheiro, who praises her friend’s attitude. — Ana has a commendable restlessness and generosity.

Julia Rabello also fondly remembers the online season — “a resistance” — but is looking forward to meeting the public.

— It was interesting to do the theater online, we went through that difficult moment, but theater is encounter. Rosalina is a joke on Shakespeare’s play, we dialogue with the original play to talk about love. Ana is our godmother.

I miss the big screen

On TV and, as of Saturday, on stage again, Ana Beatriz Nogueira complains, however, about the lack of interesting invitations to the cinema. Her last performance in a feature film was in “Mulheres do Brasil” (2006), by Malu de Martino. She says she prefers to wait for roles that “really make a difference” in a project:

— I didn’t abandon the cinema, the cinema that abandoned me [risos]. I did a lot of cameo, which the director later took out, and took it out in his reason, of course. But I stopped doing it for lack of interesting invitations.