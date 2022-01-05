Andrea Sorvetão vents after menopause symptoms | Body

Andrea Sorvertão used his account on social media to vent about an important issue with his fans and followers, this Tuesday (4th). In the publication, the ex-paquita says that she has entered menopause and is dealing with hormonal and bodily changes, while treating hypothyroidism and preparing for the replacement of silicone implants.

“Those who follow me know how transparent and realistic I am in my posts… sorry I can’t be different. So, come on… I’M NOT PREGNANT! But yes, I got real at that moment that all women also suffer… MENOPAUSE !!

I’ve been feeling that heat for about 5 years now, feeling that hot, lazy, lazy, lack of libido that the drop in hormones causes in our body… and, of course, I ran back and recovered well!! I saw that I have hypothyroidism… and that’s it… medicine for life. Ok, if it’s for the better… let’s go!!!

With the pandemic, some things got worse… sedentary lifestyle, worries and greater heat. None of the MENOPAUSE arrives at all.

I have to change my encapsulated breast implant (This is very serious, girls!!! Don’t forget to examine who also has it!!) and with that, of course, reduce my breasts, once again, which bother me, weigh me down!! !.

If I could, I wouldn’t do any of this, but for health I have to. I have to lose a few pounds that I saw that they also increased because of the MENOPAUSE, which comes and doesn’t come… because of the hypothyroidism I have to see if I need to increase the dose. With that, the column also screams. .

And yes… let’s go on a diet… let’s go with us?! Detail: I don’t eat much… alcohol only socially… and I’m not antisocial… this is important to do, everything lightly !!!

And what I also want to say to you is that first of all BE CAREFUL!! LOVE YOURSELF!!! HEALTH first and BE HAPPY!”, he wrote.