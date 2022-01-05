Angered, Ravi calls it quits and looks for Lara to detonate farce. TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will decide to put a stop to the farce of Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond) in A Place in the Sun. The young man will blame his friend for the chaos that his life will become. Full of money, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will find another one and abandon her husband and son. The ex-driver will then go after Lara (Andréia Horta) to detonate the executive’s secret in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the aired scenes from the next 14th, Ravi will freak out at the betrayal. The graffiti artist will trade him for a rapper and run away with the boy. She will reach the point of humiliating her husband, who will follow her at the bus station to prevent her from leaving Rio de Janeiro with her lover.

Ravi will insist that the disgrace in his life is due to him covering up his stepsister’s lies. The young man will go after Lara at the restaurant, but Noca (Marieta Severo) will tell her that the cook will have gone to Pouso Feliz, in Minas Gerais, the city where they lived.

At this point in the series, Lara will be experiencing a storm. Mateus (Danton Mello) will have traveled with his daughter, Marie (Maju Lima), after a series of fights between the couple. Guilty that she was really wrong to lose her stepdaughter in an exhibition when she meets Christian, she will try to make peace with her husband.

Lara will be extremely torn. She’ll tell her grandmother that she loves her ex-fiancé, but she’ll also tell her that she’s mixed it up in her head and can’t get involved with the man she thinks is his twin brother.

Lara Tremouroux opposite Juan Paiva

Joy cheats on her husband and leaves him

Angry, Ravi will leave his son, Francisco, with his mother-in-law, Inácia (Yara de Novaes). The maid, in turn, will leave the baby and daughter alone in her son-in-law’s apartment. Christian will arrive there and find Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues) taking care of her friend’s son alone.

He will then discover that Joy has left home and that Ravi will have traveled to Pouso Feliz to talk personally with Lara. At the right time, the audience will see Ravi not having the courage to tell the cook that Christian is alive and has taken Renato’s place.

Confusion will result in the usurper’s first kiss on his beloved after being presumed dead. He will apologize, believing she already knows the truth, and kiss Lara passionately.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will end in March of this year. Afterwards, Globo will premiere the remake of Pantanal, a serial by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, which was a hit in 1990 on TV Manchete and will now have an adaptation of a text by Bruno Luperi.

Check out the chapter summaries of the nine that the TV news publishes daily.

