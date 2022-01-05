Anne Lottermann appears alongside Faustão in the Band and the presenter surprises with a pinprick

Anne Lottermann made its debut in band beside Faustian at the turn of the year. The journalist, who will accompany the presenter at the attraction, on Monday and Friday, at 8:30 pm, starting on January 17th, spoke about the change when she left the Globe for the new professional challenge:

“This year will be very different for me, with a lot of courage, a lot of expectations, but very happy because I know I’ll be able to accomplish a lot. Courage! Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know. Look where I am. Look what a beautiful place”.

Fausto Silva even questioned the blonde who convinced her to leave journalism to venture into entertainment. “Mainly ballet, right, guys?“she joked. During the conversation with Anne, Faustão took the opportunity to snipe his old station, which he left without getting any farewells.

Speaking of the journalist, who commanded the weather forecast on Globo’s news programs, the presenter snapped: “Now the mother is really going to work. It’s not that thing of saying ‘it’s going to rain’, ‘it’s going to be sunny’”.

Anne even revealed that her children Gael and Leo, aged 7 and 5, respectively, were encouraged by the newness in her life. The presenter also stated that working in television is a childhood dream:

“Since I was little, whenever I watched television, I imagined myself inside that box. When things started happening in my life, it was that childhood memory coming true”.

Faustão na Band debuts with a curious scene

One of the moments that caught the public’s attention was the participation of his son, João Guilherme, 18, in Viradão do Faustão.

The presenter surprised everyone by speaking the real reason for “employing” his son in his attraction. “You live at home and still depend on me”, said Faustão. “Difficult to pay allowance“he joked.

When Faustão debuted in the Band for the first time, in the 1980s, João Guilherme was not yet born, but he emphasized that he watched his father’s videos at that time. “Guys who followed Perdidos na Noite, he used to screw with us a lot. Now is the time to pay back“, warned.

“I’m 18. I think it’s a new year, being able to make a dream I’ve always had… I’ve wanted to work with TV since I was a kid, now is the time, I’m super excited”, blurted João, still beside his father.

Fausto Silva warned that the heir hasn’t signed the contract with the Band yet because he doesn’t know if the boy will take the job seriously.

In addition to having his father’s example at home, he received all the support from his mother, Luciana Cardoso, who is also the creative director of Faustão na Band. “Convincing my mom was the easiest part of the process.“he commented.

In the special program of the turn, he presented all the paintings alongside Anne Lottermann and was teased by his father when announcing the Churrascão do Faustão.

“The guy undergoes bariatric surgery, he’s looking like a stick, he doesn’t eat”, said the presenter of the Band. “But the barbecue is not just the meat, it’s the review”, amended John. “I know your review, it’s liquid“, said Faustão, laughing.