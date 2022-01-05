Antibodies quintuplicate with fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine – News

The application of the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is “safe” and increases the number of antibodies by five times, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday (4), during a visit to a hospital that conducted a study on the subject.

Bennett said that giving the fourth dose to 154 workers at Sheba Hospital, near Tel Aviv, had shown the procedure “works.”

“A week after the fourth dose, we know with a high level of certainty that the fourth dose is safe,” he said alongside Professor Galia Rahav, head of Sheba’s infectious disease unit and director of the study.

“One week after the administration of the fourth dose, we observed that the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person increased fivefold,” he added.

“This likely means a significant increase in protection against infections, hospitalization and severe symptoms,” he continued, noting that the center will publish its findings shortly.

On Friday, Israel began administering the fourth dose to people with low immunity and on Monday it expanded that measure to healthcare professionals and people over 60, becoming one of the first countries to do so.

The country has officially recorded more than 1.4 million cases of Covid-19 infection and 8,247 deaths.