Antibodies quintuplicate with fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine, study says

Survey was carried out by an Israeli hospital with 154 employees; country already administers booster in people with suppressed immunity and the elderly

JACK GUEZ / AFP Fourth dose of the vaccine is already administered to some residents of the country



The application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus is “safe” and raises antibodies against the disease by five times, the prime minister said. Israeli, Naftali Bennett, this Tuesday, 4, visiting the Sheba Hospital, which carried out a study on the subject. Bennett said that giving the fourth dose to 154 employees at the health facility near Tel Aviv demonstrated that the procedure “works.” “A week after the fourth dose, we know with a high level of certainty that the fourth dose is safe,” he said alongside Professor Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit in Sheba and director of the study. “One week after the administration of the fourth dose, we observed that the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person increased fivefold,” he added.

“This likely means a significant increase in protection against infections, hospitalization and severe symptoms,” he continued, noting that the center will publish its findings shortly. On Friday 31, Israel began administering the fourth dose to people with low immunity and on Monday 3, it expanded this measure to health professionals and people over 60, becoming one of the first countries to do it. The country officially registered more than 1.4 million cases of infection by Covid-19 and 8,247 deaths, being considered throughout 2020 a reference in world immunization.

*With information from AFP